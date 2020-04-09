We don’t have a date for this possible American Legion parade, but the automobiles shown here seem to be from the early or mid-1930s. A clue might be the many veterans standing throughout the crowd, especially at the bottom right. The truck is turning down Kingman Street and in the background is the corner of Bank and North Main Streets.
On the truck, the numbers 40-8 are displayed, along with the American and Société flags. Société is an organization associated with the American Legion honoring male and female U.S. veterans. It was known as “La Société de Quarante et Huit Hommes.” The title and symbols of 40-8 have WWI origins.
Americans were transported to the battle front in French box cars (Voiture) with a 40-8 denoting its capacity to hold 40 men or 8 horses, a most uncomfortable mode of transportation. The museum has a smock worn by someone in the organization showing the numbers 40-8.
In 1932, St. Albans hosted Vermont’s first four-day Legion Convention; the usual was a three-day event. Other parades were held in the 1930s, as write-ups show in articles we have taken from the the Messenger. In 1924, St. Albans received credit for organizing the first state American Legion parade.
