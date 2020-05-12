ST. ALBANS – Destiny Thompson from St. Albans City School won first place in a regional category of the 2020 Hildene Essay Competition.
Thompson’s essay proposed a mandatory state system for unbiased inspections of rental properties yearly in order to address substandard housing. The essay was in response to a prompt to identify one issue facing Vermont that state leadership should address.
The competition was held by Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home in Manchester, Vt.
“This is one of our signature annual programs,” said Hildene President Brian Keefe, “and we were once again enormously impressed by the quality of the writing as well as the variety of topics chosen. Consistent with our mission of Values into Action, these eighth graders demonstrated their desire to spur action on important issues facing Vermont.”
Thompson competed against students in Grand Isle, Franklin, Orleans, Essex, Lamoille, Caledonia, and Washington counties. Winners were also named in three other regions across Vermont.
In lieu of their traditional awards luncheon at Hildene in May, competition winners are honored on the Hildene website at http://hildene.org/learning/lincoln_essay. In addition, winners have recorded themselves reading their essays, and their videos will be available for viewing online on Hildene’s YouTube channel on May 17.