ENOSBURG FALLS – The Children’s Literacy Foundation is sponsoring a three-day songwriting workshop with Vermont songwriter Jon Gailmor and an ice cream social with award-winning Vermont author/illustrator Jason Chin at Enosburg Elementary School. This week, Jon Gailmor shared some of his own songs and led workshops with Enosburg students (preschool through fifth grade) to create their own original songs. The program will conclude today when students will perform their songs for the community.
Next week, Newberry-winning author/illustrator Jason Chin will share his process for creating his popular nonfiction picture books with Enosburg families while they enjoy a free ice cream social. The event celebrates more than 80% of families returning “Read to Me” contracts, which pledge to read together for at least 20 minutes twice a week. Reading aloud with children is one of the best ways to help them develop strong literacy skills, one of the strongest indicators of a child’s future success in school and beyond.
These events are sponsored by the Children’s Literacy Foundation as part of Enosburg Elementary School’s Year of the Book grant. The grant provides $25,000 in literacy programming and new books throughout the school year. Each child will get to choose ten new, high-quality books for themselves from a wide variety of titles. The school also gets new books for classrooms and the library, as does the Enosburgh Public Library. As part of the program, the school has hosted Vermont authors and storytellers David Martin, Christy Mihaly, and Duncan McDougall. In March, the school will host author Natalie Kinsey-Warnock as part of her Storykeepers program, which teaches kids about research and genealogy and has them conduct research into their family members.
Enosburg librarian Joanne Allen says, “With CLiF’s partnership, we have many exciting things to be thankful for. When CLiF is mentioned, the students already understand that means opportunity, fun, and something new and exciting. Thank you Children’s Literacy Foundation for teaming with us at Enosburg Elementary to helping to build a culture of literacy in our community and for bringing so many wonderful opportunities to us.”
The Year of the Book grant is designed to increase enthusiasm for reading and writing and encourage children to do it more, supplement school’s existing literacy efforts, increase family engagement in literacy and education, and create a community-wide culture of literacy. Enosburg was one of five Vermont schools selected for the grant this year, along with five New Hampshire schools. Next year’s Year of the Book schools will be announced in March.
About the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF)
CLiF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to nurture a love of reading and writing among low-income, at-risk, and rural children up to age 12 throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1998, CLiF has supported and inspired more than 250,000 young readers and writers through its literacy program grants and has given away nearly $8 million in new, high-quality children's books. For more information about CLiF, visit www.clifonline.org.