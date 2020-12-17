Who: A group of nonprofits serving Franklin County.
What: The organizations were awarded Spark Connecting Community grants by the Vermont Community Foundation. The foundation awarded grants to 64 organizations in total across the state.
Why: The nonprofits will use the funds for local projects that will build and nurture community as a priority.
Here are the recipients and projects that will benefit Franklin County communities:
- Big Picture Learning received $3,000 to support the production of a short film that will amplify youth voices and heighten awareness of places where learners have co-created their school experiences and pursued interests alongside mentors in their communities.
- Flynn Center
- BIPOC Storytelling: I Am My Ancestor’s Wildest Dreams
- of live storytelling and create a video to share.
- Franklin-Grand Isle Bookmobile received $500 to support the purchase of bilingual children’s books to provide more educational resources and connect with our region’s migrant families.
- Highgate Library and Community Center received $1,200 to establish an indoor community garden, which will provide fresh, free food for multi-generational community members year-round.
- Hunger Free Vermont received $1,500 to support food access marketing and promotion to older Vermonters in Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle Counties to reshape perceptions and reduce stigma while helping independent and multi-generational families become food secure, reduce reliance on emergency systems, and support the local economy.
- Swanton Public Library
- Informed Swanton
