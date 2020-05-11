ST. ALBANS — About 1,700 gallons of milk were handed out at the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery Store on Friday, May 8, as part of an effort to get surplus milk into the hands of families who need it during the pandemic.
Anson Tebbetts, secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and Elle Purrier, were on hand to help with the giveaway.
The Vermont Dairy Cares Milk Drive Thru was made possible by the donation of milk from Dairy Farmers of America (DFA).
“DFA is proud to support events like Friday’s dairy drive-through,” Kiersten Bourgeois, a spokesperson for DFA, said. “Every day, but especially during this time of uncertainty, DFA and our farm families are dedicated to producing nutritious dairy products for our community.”