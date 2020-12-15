Local lights

Brenda Buckbee's local photo submission shows off the beauty of holiday lights in St. Albans. If you have a local photo of holiday lights to share, send it to news@samessenger.com.

 Brenda Buckbee 

People in St. Albans have been snapping the local lights display to capture the beauty of the season.

Local Lights on Display: Photo Gallery

1 of 4

If you have a holiday light display photo you would like to share, send it to news@samessenger.com or find us on Facebook.

