Who: Dr. Lowrey Sullivan, a physician with Northwestern OB/GYN and President of the Northwestern Medical Center Medical Staff
What: Earned the Deogracias “Deo” P. Esguerra, MD Service Award at NMC’s Medical Staff Appreciation event
What they say about Dr. Sullivan: Dr. Sullivan has been a loyal provider for the patients of this community and a reliable partner to its medical staff for over 20 years. “He has the respect, friendship and admiration from patients, families, hospital staff and colleagues alike.” — Dr. John Minadeo, NMC’s Chief Medical Officer
About the award: The award was created in 2011 to honor a provider with a “passion for excellence and dedication to the patients of our community.” Its namesake, Dr. Esguerra, was known as a caring, passionate and inspirational physician who loved both the science and art of medicine.
Other award recipients: Dr. Louis Dandurand earned the Distinguished Achievement Award, Dr. Haitham Nsour earned the Clinical and Cultural Excellence Award, and Dr. Judy Fingergut earned the Leadership Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.