Academic Achievement

The following students were named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the fall 2020 semester:

Caylin Bessette of St. Albans

Kieran Shea of Fairfax

Kaia Mckenzie of St. Albans

Cameron Nielsen of Swanton

Rachael Fitzsimmons of St. Albans

Hunter Livingston of St. Albans

The following students were named to the University of Vermont Dean’s List:

Vanessa Archambault of Enosburg Falls

Lillian Ashton of Enosburg Falls

Georgia Babb of Enosburg Falls

William Beattie of St. Albans

Julia Bernier of St. Albans

Jenna Bourdeau of Swanton

Leah Branon of Fairfield

Bailey Brown of St. Albans

Claire Bushey of East Fairfield

Matthew Campbell of Enosburg Falls

Mariah Choiniere of Franklin

Faith Corey of St. Albans

Danielle Dacres of St. Albans

Abigayle Domingue of St. Albans

Kaitlin Emerson of St. Albans

Avery Feeley of Franklin

Olivia Harrison of St. Albans

William Harvey of St. Albans

Shelby Haselman of St. Albans

Hanna Hurtubise of Richford

Ethan Ireland of St. Albans

Daniel Kelley of Swanton

Grace Kinney of Swanton

Tyler Laroche of Saint Albans

Riley Maher of Bakersfield

Mezrah Masada of St. Albans

Abigail Pease of Fairfax

Olivia Petrie of St. Albans

Trey Poquette of St. Albans

Daniel Reyome of St. Albans

Sarah Robtoy of Swanton

Jahnessa Ryea of St. Albans

Kaitlyn Shumway of Sheldon

Anna Smith of Montgomery

Mya Stanislas of Swanton

Anthony Storti of Cambridge

Kayleigh Sweeney of St. Albans

Joseph Wills of Richford

Malachi Witt of Fairfax

