The following students were named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the fall 2020 semester:
Caylin Bessette of St. Albans
Kieran Shea of Fairfax
Kaia Mckenzie of St. Albans
Cameron Nielsen of Swanton
Rachael Fitzsimmons of St. Albans
Hunter Livingston of St. Albans
The following students were named to the University of Vermont Dean’s List:
Vanessa Archambault of Enosburg Falls
Lillian Ashton of Enosburg Falls
Georgia Babb of Enosburg Falls
William Beattie of St. Albans
Julia Bernier of St. Albans
Jenna Bourdeau of Swanton
Leah Branon of Fairfield
Bailey Brown of St. Albans
Claire Bushey of East Fairfield
Matthew Campbell of Enosburg Falls
Mariah Choiniere of Franklin
Faith Corey of St. Albans
Danielle Dacres of St. Albans
Abigayle Domingue of St. Albans
Kaitlin Emerson of St. Albans
Avery Feeley of Franklin
Olivia Harrison of St. Albans
William Harvey of St. Albans
Shelby Haselman of St. Albans
Hanna Hurtubise of Richford
Ethan Ireland of St. Albans
Daniel Kelley of Swanton
Grace Kinney of Swanton
Tyler Laroche of Saint Albans
Riley Maher of Bakersfield
Mezrah Masada of St. Albans
Abigail Pease of Fairfax
Olivia Petrie of St. Albans
Trey Poquette of St. Albans
Daniel Reyome of St. Albans
Sarah Robtoy of Swanton
Jahnessa Ryea of St. Albans
Kaitlyn Shumway of Sheldon
Anna Smith of Montgomery
Mya Stanislas of Swanton
Anthony Storti of Cambridge
Kayleigh Sweeney of St. Albans
Joseph Wills of Richford
Malachi Witt of Fairfax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.