BURLINGTON -- The University of Vermont Extension 4-H is making it possible for kids and teens to continue to take part in 4-H and UVM's science cafes virtually.
All of the programs are free although registration is required at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements.
Youths, ages 8 and older, are invited to join Vermont 4-H every Monday at 3 p.m. in the coming weeks for 4-H Distance Learning Socials. These sessions provide an opportunity to explore science, healthy living, civic engagement and other topics, and complete some fun take-home challenges. A second weekly session will be offered on Thursdays, also at 3 p.m., to share and discuss findings.
The registration deadline is noon on Monday for the event later that day. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Allison Smith, 4-H Youth Learning Experiences coordinator, at Allison.Smith.2@uvm.edu.
QuaranTeen Virtual Science Cafés, open to Grade 7-12 students, are scheduled for every Wednesday from 3-3:45 p.m. with topics ranging from small satellite propulsion systems to the science behind maple sugaring and human cell genetic editing. Leading scientists will discuss their work and lead informal discussions about their field of expertise.
Students are asked to register before each event begins. Additional cafés are being planned on infectious disease and other topics.
High school students thinking about college or career opportunities may register for one or all three sessions of QuaranTeen Time: Getting College and Career Ready. Online sessions will be held on April 7, 14 and 21 at 3 p.m. Lindsay Carpenter, outreach counselor with the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, will provide tips, tricks and answer questions about finding the right college, financial aid and alternative pathways to careers.
Registrations will be accepted until noon on the day of each QuaranTeen Time session. Additional online programs in this series are currently in the works and will focus on other topics of interest to older teens.
For the latter two enrichment opportunities, contact Lauren Traister, UVM Extension 4-H Teen and Leadership Program coordinator, at lauren.traister@uvm.edu if needing a disability-related accommodation or if questions.