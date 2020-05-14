FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two grants for restoration work have been awarded to historic locations in Montgomery and Fairfield.
The 1772 Foundation of Providence, R.I., worked with the Preservation Trust of Vermont to administer grants of up to $10,000 for historic preservation in Vermont.
The Montgomery Historical Society received a $10,000 grant for work on Pratt hall. According to the Montgomery Historical Society’s website, the society was formed in the ’70s to save the town’s former Episcopal Church—now called Pratt Hall—from demolition. The society has continued to improve the building over the years, including projects such as adding electricity and restoring the building’s steeple and stained glass windows.
The Fairfield Community Center Association received a $10,000 grant for work on the Meeting House on the Green. According to the Meeting House website, the Meeting House building was acquired several years ago by the nonprofit Fairfield Community Center Association, which works to preserve and repurpose the building.
Other Vermont grant recipients include:
- The Retreat Farm Inc. for barns at the Retreat Farm ($10,000)
- The Park McCullough House in North Bennington ($10,000)
- The Center for Arts and Learning in Montpelier for St. Michael’s School and Convent ($10,000)
- The Charlotte Grange ($10,000)
- The St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center ($10,000)
- The Corner School Resource Center, Inc. for the Granville Corner School ($10,000)
- Union Church of New Haven Mills ($10,000)
- Starksboro Village Meeting House Society ($5,000)
- Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, Inc. in Poultney for Fox Hill ($5,000)