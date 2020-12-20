HIGHGATE — The Highgate Recreation Commission is offering a new program that allows a family unit to reserve ice time at the Highgate Arena.
The recreation department said on social media that the program is designed for one household unit and consists of a 50-minute block of ice time with 10 minutes before and after for handling skating gear.
COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. To be eligible to register, all skaters within a time block must be living within the same household.
A set of hockey goals and use of pucks are available upon request, and additional gear guidelines apply. Contact the recreation department for more details.
Visit highgatevt.myrec.com to register or contact Karen at Kfortin@highgatevt.org.
Time slots are available on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 26, and a fee will apply.
