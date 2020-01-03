RICHFORD – A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was awarded the Sheriff’s Life Saver Award for saving a 15-year-old’s life during an incident in June, according to a statement shared last week by FCSO.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced Deputy Tyler Camilleri was honored for saving the life of a 15-year-old girl after responding to a medical call on McAllister Road in Richford this past June.
According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was the victim of a dog bite, resulting in a severe wound with bleeding that reportedly would not stop.
Camilleri applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm to help control bleeding until she could be transported to the hospital.
“Deputy Camilleri’s quick actions were noted by medical professionals as contributory to saving the female’s life,” FCSO wrote in a statement.
Camilleri was recognized earlier this week as one of the responders to a call about an unresponsive baby born prematurely in Richford during the holiday weekend.
In a widely shared social media post, FCSO credited Camilleri, who provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation — or CPR — for the newborn and taught another family member CPR, with helping save the child’s life.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the post in question had been shared more than 600 times from FCSO’s Facebook account.