FAIRFIELD — The Bent Northrop Memorial Library said this week that it decided to return to curbside service due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
The library said it will continue to be available to assist the public via phone, email, and social media during normal library hours. Virtual programming will continue. Grab & Go for kids also will continue. The library will accept returns in the plastic bin during library hours.
