ST. ALBANS – This Easter Sunday, don’t be surprised if you find St. Albans with a bit of a hop in its step, as, according to local police, the community can expect a visit from none other than the Easter Bunny themself.
In what promises to be one of the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD)’s hare-iest charges yet, the department announced Monday they would escort the Easter Bunny along some of St. Albans City’s and St. Albans Town’s busiest streets Sunday morning.
“This Easter Sunday [SAPD] has the privilege of escorting the Easter Bunny throughout the St. Albans area!” the department said. “Look for the cruiser with the blue lights on! Look out your window, stand on your porch or front lawn and share a wave as they pass.”
SAPD is advising that families and children wishing to wave hello to the Easter icon do so while maintaining good social distancing practices intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Please remember to practice proper social distancing and do not gather in groups!” the department wrote in its announcement.
At the moment, the department’s shared the following route for the Easter Bunny’s visit to St. Albans:
- 8:00am to 8:15am — St Albans City Business District
- 8:15am to 9:00am — East side of Route 7. Moving south to north. Starting at Prospect Hill, ending near Old Orchard
- 9:00am to 9:45am — St Albans West Side of Rte 7. Moving north to south. Starting at Lower Newton, ending near 302 South Main.
- 10:00am — Georgia Shore into St Albans Bay Hathaway Point area.
That schedule, however, is subject to change, and SAPD said it would be open to adding a few stops along the way.
“If you don’t see your area listed and live in a neighborhood with lots of kiddos and would like to see us pass your house, please leave a comment… and we will do our best to get there,” the department wrote in its social media post.
That post can be found at https://www.facebook.com/StAlbansPoliceDept/.
“So everyone is aware, we will pass through as many streets as we can in each area during the time we will be there,” the department said on Facebook. “Our goal is to cover as much ground as possible!”