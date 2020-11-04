Danielle Benway, of Highgate Center, and Victor Woods, of Swanton, are pleased to announce their upcoming wedding. The bride-to-be’s parents are Carol and Early Benway, of Highgate. The groom-to-be’s parents are Crystal and Antonio Woods, of Swanton.
Danielle is a 2014 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and a 2019 graduate of the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. She holds a Master’s Degree in Elementary Special Education and Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Danielle is a Special Education Paraprofessional at Georgia Elementary School.
Victor is a 2016 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School. He works in counter sales at Sticks and Stuff in Enosburg.
A September 24, 2022, wedding is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.