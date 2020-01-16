United Way of Northwest Vermont's mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/.
A TAXING TIME – Working Bridges is looking for volunteers to serve in its Mobile Tax Preparer program to help provide free tax assistance for low-wage workers at their workplaces. Volunteers serve at least 4 hours a week from early February through early April, usually between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Returns are prepared online using TaxSlayer Online (provided by the IRS) and the workplace’s computers and printers. Training can be done online or in classroom sessions, and volunteers must pass an IRS Certification Test. Background check required. Contact Rick Castillo at rick@unitedwaynwvt.org.
READ TO THEM! – RSVP of Northwest Vermont invites volunteers to become Read To Me volunteers. Share your passion for reading with a great bunch of kids at Head Start programs in the new North End of Burlington, Winooski, Colchester, St. Albans and Swanton and help them gain the literacy skills to be ready for Kindergarten. Contact Danielle Williams at 861-7821 or email daniellew@unitedwaynwvt.org.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR KIDS – the Foster Grandparent Program is looking for volunteers to make a difference in the lives of children. Foster Grandparents are volunteers, 55 years of age or over, who serve at preschools, child cares, Head Starts, and elementary schools with supervision for a teacher or staff person. They serve between 15 and 40 hours a week tutoring, mentoring, and helping to build self-esteem. Volunteers receive a small, non-taxable stipend. Placements are available throughout Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties, and there is a very specific need in schools in Alburgh and Georgia. Background check required. Contact Danielle Williams at 861-7821 or email daniellew@unitedwaynwvt.org.
BE A BUDDY – RSVP of Northwest Vermont needs volunteers to serve as School Buddies for elementary school age children who are not meeting current academic standards. Volunteers serve 1-2 hours a day, once or twice a week, during the school year. They may help children with reading, math, spelling or other academic areas. Background check required. Contact Danielle Williams at 861-7821 or email daniellew@unitedwaynwvt.org.
MENTOR! MENTOR! – Grand Isle County Mentoring is a school-based mentoring program which matches community children with adults who have similar interests. They meet once a week for an hour in the school and can participate in games, arts & crafts, cooking and good conversation. Contact Liese Reagan at lreagan.gicmentoring@gmail.com.
“AT PROMISE” KIDS – Watershed Mentoring is seeking mentors for school aged children and adolescents that are “at promise” in Franklin County. Community based mentors meet with youth, age 5-18, for an hour or 2 year-round in the community. School based mentors meet with children during lunch and recess for an hour a week while school is in session. Share your time and friendship with a wonderful, promising child! Background check required. Contact Beth Crane at 527-5049 or email beth.fcccp@gmail.com.