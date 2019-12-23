FAIRFAX — Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax is one of three school districts which will receive an electric bus as part of a pilot program being launched by the state with money from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust funds.
“Our climate action club at BFA has been growing this year, both in numbers and opportunities. Receiving our new electric bus is an incredible contribution and accomplishment for our community. It will give us the opportunity to practice green transportation, spread more awareness about climate change through our community, and demonstrate taking action in our little state. We are so excited!,” said an unnamed junior from BFA in a statement released by the Agency of Natural Resources.
The other schools receiving buses are the Barre Unified Union School District and the Champlain Valley School District. Also testing an electric bus will be the Marble Valley Regional Transit District.
“Congratulations to our project partners, we are excited to work with them to bring electric buses to four counties across the state,” said Emily Boedecker, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation. “Not only will this program help us to determine the feasibility of electric buses in Vermont, it will also serve to introduce students and public transit riders in our communities to cleaner vehicles while improving the air quality of our public spaces.”
The pilot will be administered by VEIC, a nonprofit sustainable energy company with experience designing and implementing electric school and transit bus pilot programs. With administrative and technical assistance from VEIC, each of the school districts and the transit agency will evaluate the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of electric buses in Vermont. This pilot is the first program in the state to purchase electric vehicles utilizing Vermont’s VW EMT funds.
“We are thrilled to see the VW Settlement Funds working to benefit Vermonters and to advance electric vehicle use,” said Jennifer Wallace-Brodeur, Director of Clean Transportation, VEIC. “The transportation sector is the largest source of harmful greenhouse gas emissions in our state and it is vital that we seek solutions to reduce these emissions. This pilot will help us to evaluate the benefits of electric buses and assess how they perform in a range of typical Vermont conditions and terrain. With this information we hope to build confidence that electric buses can work in Vermont and support greater adoption and impact in the future.”
Over the next several months VEIC will work with each participating school district and transit agency to purchase vehicles, acquire the necessary charging infrastructure, and identify facility upgrades needed to support buses. Once the buses and equipment are delivered, they will be tracked and evaluated for a full year. Throughout this year of operation VEIC will provide technical assistance to project partners while also evaluating and reporting on the performance of the vehicles.