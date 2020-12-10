The following students were named Clarkson University Presidential Scholars for the fall 2020 semester:
Colby Bradley Brouillette of St. Albans
Kyle D. Louko of Fairfax
Dylan M. Marshall of St. Albans
Marissa Kate Needleman of St. Albans
Tyler M. Sears of Saint Albans
Madison Tabor of East Fairfield
The following students were named to the Clarkson University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester:
Jacob Patrick Benware of St. Albans
Zachary Michael Conger of St. Albans
Nick Fitzgerald of St. Albans
Jacob A. Friz-Trillo of St. Albans
Zachary Greenwood of Richford
Griffin Knapp of Swanton
James Michael Lowe of St. Albans
Caleb John Maynard of Bakersfield
Noah Adam Vincelette of St. Albans
