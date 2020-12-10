Academic Achievement

The following students were named Clarkson University Presidential Scholars for the fall 2020 semester:

Colby Bradley Brouillette of St. Albans

Kyle D. Louko of Fairfax

Dylan M. Marshall of St. Albans

Marissa Kate Needleman of St. Albans

Tyler M. Sears of Saint Albans

Madison Tabor of East Fairfield

The following students were named to the Clarkson University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester:

Jacob Patrick Benware of St. Albans

Zachary Michael Conger of St. Albans

Nick Fitzgerald of St. Albans

Jacob A. Friz-Trillo of St. Albans

Zachary Greenwood of Richford

Griffin Knapp of Swanton

James Michael Lowe of St. Albans

Caleb John Maynard of Bakersfield

Noah Adam Vincelette of St. Albans

