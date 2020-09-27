ALBURGH – James Fay, of Alburgh, Vt., recently received the 2020 Honorary Member Award from the New England Water Works Association (NEWWA), the region’s largest and oldest not-for-profit organization of water works professionals.
An Honorary Member of NEWWA is a person of eminence in some branch of water works practice or water works engineering, or a member who has been outstanding in his/her promotion of the welfare of the association or in a profession of water supply.
Fay retired from Champlain Water District (CWD) in South Burlington, Vt., in June 2019 after 42 years—he served the last 23 years as general manager. As general manager, Fay worked extensively with the CWD board and decision makers at the federal, state, and local levels over many years. He consistently sought to create solutions to infrastructure and water supply situations in which he placed his fellow citizens and peers first, and diligently worked to find middle ground. In doing so, he consistently served the public good.
CWD serves nine Chittenden County communities.
Fay worked tirelessly to promote a culture of excellence, non-complacency, and pride at CWD. He played a key role in the district being the first in the nation to receive the Excellence in Water Treatment Award from the Partnership for Safe Water, which represents his dedication to CWD and the water supply field.
During his years of service to NEWWA, his participation on NEWWA committees included the Emergency Preparedness and Security, Legislative and Regulatory Affairs, Utility Recognition Awards, Sponsor Services, Organizational Diversity, Fund Raising, Youth Education, Operator Meritorious Service Award Committee, and the director of the Standards Council. He served eight years as a board member for NEWWA. Fay taught many water works training courses and presented numerous papers over the last four decades, with many being published in both the Journal of the New England Water Works Association and the Journal of the American Water Works Association.
Fay was recognized with this award on September 21, 2020, during the virtual 139th NEWWA Annual Conference.