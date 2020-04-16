The museum has a large group of photos from the collection of former Police Chief George E. Hebert. This photo shows children lining up to have their bicycles inspected, and we are guessing this took place in Coote Field, sometime around the early 1960s. This inspection is similar to the car seat inspections performed by the police department today. How many of you remember standing in line, feeling so special having your bicycle inspected?
The young boy watching his inspection is holding a piece of paper. Were certificates handed out after passing inspection? Chief Hebert is standing to the left in uniform, making it seem even more “official” to the children.
The museum is always interested in receiving additional photos with names and dates and, if an event, what that event was, so we can add to our collection for future generations to view.
If you have any photos or objects pertaining to St. Albans history you would like to share, please contact the museum at stamuseum.org or at 802-527-7933.
Dinner is served
Here’s another photo from the collection of Chief Hebert. Once again, no names or a listing of the event are written on the back of the photo, but we are hoping someone might recognize one or all three men.
Obviously, a meal is involved and the gentleman in the center appears to be “plating-up” to serve a meal. There is a possible clue as to the location of the event. Halfway under the stove piping, a partial sign says “sports.” Could this be the building use by the Sportsmen’s Club, formerly located by Fisher Pond Road?
If you know the answers to any of our questions, please contact the museum. We would love to add some information to this fun photo for future generations to read.