ST. ALBANS TOWN — Town of St. Albans will receive just under $2 million in funding from the federal Department of Treasury as part of the American Rescue Plan, almost double what they were told they’d receive earlier this year.
Town of St. Albans Director of Operations Corey Parent said the increase is due to funds that would normally go through county governments and its various branches to distribute to municipalities. But Vermont is one of a few states that has minimal county government – limited to sheriff’s offices and County Courts. Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office made sure funds would go directly to municipalities instead, Parent said.
In an email to Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso, Leahy’s Field Representative Chris Saunders wrote on Thursday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen contacted Leahy to tell them “the Treasury would be issuing new guidance today that specifies that Vermont’s counties do not constitute units of general government.”
“This will address the concern that had prevented this money from flowing to the state and on to municipalities,” the email continued.
Where will the money go?
During the Town Selectboard meeting on Monday evening, Town Manager Carrie Johnson said plans are already in the works to meet with officials from neighboring towns to discuss their plans for their ARPA funds and town projects moving forward.
Town Selectboard chair Brendan Deso said that the money being allocated from the American Rescue Plan is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and can be used for expenditures like water and sewer infrastructure. Deso added that St. Albans has taken note of how Swanton has used its funds for the Franklin County State Airport Project, and is conscious of the similarities it has with the Town of Georgia, as it considers potential partnerships.
“Our hope is that if we can work with one or more of our neighbors to ensure ARPA funds are invested as well as possible, that the economic impact to the region will be long-lasting and extremely positive,” he said.
The Missisquoi Valley Union School District will potentially be extending their water and sewer lines to the nearby Franklin County Airport, and a bond vote for $3.5 million will go to the voters on Sept. 14.
Swanton Village Manager Reg Belliveau said Swanton has had independent water and sewer infrastructure since the 1970s and has invested over $7 million in their water and sewer systems since 2011.
“Owning a hydro and electric utility is investing in the future of economics,” Belliveau said. “And investing in infrastructure is how you build and maintain the community.”
Swanton Village’s water and sewer serves Swanton to the end of Janes Road and a small portion of Highgate along Route 7 down to Maquam Shore.
Belliveau said it could be possible to extend the waterline to St. Albans, but developing an alternative sewer system could be pricey.
“It’s really exciting to be able to work with Swanton, because they’ve got the staff in place and the know-how to maintain this infrastructure,” Deso said. “We could learn a lot. And I think we’ll find that if we did partner with them, they’d be willing to teach us. So I’m excited.”
