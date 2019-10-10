ST. ALBANS TOWN – St. Albans Town is taking its first steps toward a village center designation with the state, a status that could qualify the town and landowners within that village center for tax credits, grants and other technical support for encouraging development.
The selectboard’s vice chair, Bruce Cheeseman, announced Monday night that the town had invited a representative from the state’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development to tour St. Albans Town and help define a village area within the community.
“What he’s going to do is he’s going to take a walk around and take a look at the possibilities of possibly designating a village center down here,” Cheeseman said. “And by doing that, it qualifies us for a lot of stuff – not only business owners, but residents as well.”
A designation as a “village center” is one of several that can be assigned by Vermont’s Downtown Development Board, an appointed state body charged with administering the state’s downtown development programs and grants.
Once a town has designated a village center, properties within that center can qualify for tax credits supporting building improvements, like historical façade work and grounds work meant to bring buildings up to state and federal building codes.
According to the ACCD, the designation would also help prioritize projects within community centers for state grant funds, and allow communities to establish neighborhood development areas just outside of a village center where developments could qualify for discounted permits and exemptions from the land gains tax.
The designation is not the same as the incorporation of a village in the vein of Swanton Village or Enosburg Falls, and, under the state’s downtown development laws, individual towns can have multiple village centers.
Cheeseman, himself a recent appointee on the Downtown Development Board, and selectperson Jessica Frost had both floated the idea previously before the town’s selectboard, suggesting it’d be an opportunity for a town interested in improving its bayside area in particular.
“[St. Albans Bay] has all of the elements needed to make a designated village,” Frost said during an August selectboard meeting. “There’s lots to talk about around that, but if that was something we wanted to pursue, perhaps there’d be grant money.”
“That’s one place where we’re missing the boat,” Cheeseman agreed at the time. “We’ve got the bay and the north end of town, and by not exploring it, we’re being selfish, because it opens a lot of things for property owners.”
Selectboard chair Brendan Deso returned to those sentiments during this last Monday’s regular meeting, bringing the possible designation up near the end of the board’s agenda. “We need to work with Bruce to get somebody in here to make sure we capitalize on these opportunities,” Deso said.
Cheeseman announced that a meeting was already in the works with Richard Amore, a planning coordinator with the ACCD who works with the Downtown Development Board on village designations.
Amore is expected to tour St. Albans Town with Cheeseman, town administrative director Ned Connell and several members of the town’s planning commission ahead of the planning commission’s next scheduled meeting on Oct. 22.
That tour, according to Cheeseman, was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. that afternoon.
“It’s nothing but helping us improve the downtown district, and helping us get the things we want, like bicycle paths, sidewalks, and even neighborhood developments,” Cheeseman said. “It would be a fantastic thing for us to pursue.”
There are currently around 180 designated downtowns and village centers within Vermont, including several within the communities bordering St. Albans Town.
According to Cheeseman, the state’s Downtown Development Board typically awards several such designations every month.