ST. ALBANS TOWN – Voters from St. Albans Town only narrowly defeated a proposed municipal pool for the Hard’ack Recreation Area, defeating the proposal by only a margin of 37 votes in an election that saw more than 2,000 voters turnout.
Meanwhile, voters elected to send planning commissioner Erin Creley and development review board member Jonathan Giroux to the town’s selectboard, unseating current vice chair Bruce Cheeseman and defeating David McWilliams’s bid to return to the board.
According to town clerk Anna Bourdon, 2,052 voters had turned out in St. Albans Town.
The pool proposal’s narrow defeat in St. Albans Town effectively leaves the proposed municipal pool at the Hard’ack Recreation Area dead in the water, despite voters in St. Albans City overwhelmingly approving the city’s share of the project.
Still, in a follow-up interview, the town’s selectboard chair Brendan Deso appeared positive about both the high turnout and the narrow margin in which voters defeated the pool, and hinted that another pool proposal was not impossible.
“I was really excited to see such a large amount of residents engaged in this conversation,” Deso said. “It was a razor thin margin, which was impressive considering all of the misinformation given by certain opponents to the project.
“Whether the selectboard revisits the project in the future would depend on the city and it will depend on how the new board decides to move forward.”
Creley and Giroux won their respective elections with healthy margins, with Creley defeating McWilliams 1,144 to 767 and Giroux defeating the incumbent selectboard vice chair 1106 to 766.
“I’m take that information very soberly and see it as my work is only just beginning with what I can do for the town,” Creley said. “I’m glad to have this opportunity and I can’t wait to do more.”
“I’m excited,” Giroux said. “I’m glad the town has faith in me and I’m ready to help the town move forward.”
A nonbinding vote advising town officials on where to locate its town hall turned up overwhelming support for keeping the town hall in St. Albans Bay, with residents voting 1,550 to 420 in favor of keeping the town’s seat of government near its historic bayside home.
Voters also approved a use of $65,000 in previously collected local options tax dollars to fund predevelopment work on the restoration or replacement of the town hall.
The town’s municipal budget was approved 1,151 to 802, and an even larger number of voters authorized using $100,000 worth of surplus from the town’s previous budget to help suppress the town’s property tax rate.
Finally, voters approved articles committing $125,000 annually to a fire department reserve fund and allocating $140,000 in previously collected reserve funds to the purchase of a new medium duty plow truck for the town’s Dept. of Public Works.