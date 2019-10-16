ST. ALBANS TOWN – Months after its historical preservation ordinance formally passed into law, St. Albans Town appointed a historical preservation commission last Monday during the town selectboard’s regular meeting.
The formation of a preservation commission, made of town officials and locals deemed “professionals” under the town’s ordinance, is the most tangible piece of a historic preservation ordinance approved by the town’s selectboard in May.
By enacting a historical preservation ordinance – formally titled a certified-local governance ordinance – and staffing a preservation committee, St. Albans Town can now tap into Vermont Division for Historic Preservation resources typically reserved for communities with similar ordinances in place.
The town’s historical preservation commission is staffed primarily by residents of St. Albans Town, as the ordinance only requires that a majority of commissioners live within the commission’s respective town.
Last Monday, the board appointed Joe Luneau, who serves on both the Saint Albans Museum’s board of trustees and on the state’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, and Sarah Hadd, one of the town’s two representatives on the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, to the commission.
Joining Luneau and Hadd is the Saint Albans Museum’s executive director Alex Lehning, as well as selectboard chair Brendan Deso and selectperson Al Voegele.
The selectboard’s vice chair, Bruce Cheeseman, is slated as an alternate.
Since a 60-day appeal period for the ordinance expired this summer, the town struggled with finding enough people to staff its preservation commission, receiving only one formal application despite several locals showing interest.
As October came and a commission still wasn’t formed, town manager Carrie Johnson encouraged the board last Monday to formally appoint the board so the town could begin applying for historical grants.
“I think we should try to fill this board so they can start meeting in anticipation of grant season,” Johnson said.
The board ultimately agreed, building its commission from Hadd’s application and Lehning’s expressed interest in joining the commission. They appointed Luneau based on a promise Luneau reportedly made when he first pitched a historical preservation commission to the board this spring.
Deso volunteered as a recently appointed trustee of the Saint Albans Museum.
Luneau had previously approached the selectboard about the formation of a historical preservation commission this April, suggesting the town could tap into somewhere between $8,000 and $10,000 annually to support historical preservation and local education.
Beyond grant funding, the commission can also serve as an advisory commission, is charged with taking a historical inventory of St. Albans Town, and can also recommend locations for the National Register of Historic Places.
While St. Albans as a whole has several locations listed on the National Register, almost all of those structures sit within St. Albans City’s limits. Only one building, the town’s 120-year-old town hall, sits within St. Albans Town.
The town is actively undertaking a historic restoration project with work on the St. Albans Bay Park’s Stonehouse, a structure originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression.
The town’s also wrestled with possibly restoring the St. Albans Bay Dock.
Both are projects that could possible find support with the help of the town’s preservation commission.
As was previously reported by the Messenger, the ordinance doesn’t apply any new rules for development within St. Albans Town.
St. Albans City also approved a historic preservation ordinance this year, agreeing to form their own commission in accordance with state rules stating that, in order to access certified-local government funding, a municipality has to have its own respective commission.
When the city council approved its historical preservation ordinance, city officials, including Mayor Tim Smith and the city’s director of planning and development Chip Sawyer, suggested the city’s and town’s commissions could collaborate.
The Messenger reported last year that Swanton Village had also appointed its own historic preservation commission, formed in compliance with the state’s certified-local government guidelines.