SWANTON — The Abenaki Food Shelf received a boost from a visiting 12-year-old girl.
Jade Tuttle, of Newport, is staying with her grandmother Kenricka Blanchard at the Lakewood Campground. She organized a bingo night at the campground with a bake sale and prizes donated by local businesses, raising $1,310 for the food shelf.
The donation is needed. The food shelf has seen the number of people it serves double since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It has increased," said Richard Menard, Chief of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi. "When people started to get laid off it increased dramatically."
The shelf was serving roughly 300 people per month. Now it serves between 700 and 750.
Although it is organized and run by members of the Abenaki community, the food shelf serves anyone who asks for help. "We serve everybody that comes," said volunteer Lester Lampman.
"If they come to the door, we give it to them," added Menard.
The food shelf serves families from around the region, and has even assisted families from New York.
The food shelf receives donations of food from local grocery stores and monthly deliveries from the Vermont Food Bank. While some items from the food bank are free, others are not. The cost is eight cents per pound and helps to cover the cost of delivering the food, explained Lampman.
There are also utilities to pay for, including an electric bill that has increased as the food shelf has added more refrigerators and freezers to keep up with the increased demand. Two of those freezers arrived just this week, an addition facilitated by the Healthy Roots Collaborative.
With the check she handled to the food shelf on Tuesday, Tuttle has raised more than $8,000 for various charities, most of them in her native Newport.
Jade's mother died in 2017 and she began to help others because she wanted to keep busy, said Blanchard.
"I just like to see people smile and make them really happy," Tuttle said. "A lot of people are going through a hard time with COVID."
"You made us happy," Lampman told her. "That's so much more we can give out."
Tuttle also received some gifts in return. Menard presented her with a drum made by a member of the Abenaki community and a necklace he had made himself.