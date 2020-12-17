ST. ALBANS CITY — A local sixth-grader’s class assignment has garnered a lot of traction lately, and will result in providing even more assistance for those in need.
St. Albans City School sixth-grade teacher Elizabeth Kutka tasked her class with a project: “How to Change the World.”
One of her students, 11-year-old Annabelle Peak, decided she wanted to help the local homeless community by providing people with care packs. Her father, Matt Peak, supported the idea but asked how she was going to pay for the items. After being told that her first idea, a bake sale, wasn’t feasible during a pandemic, Annabelle thought of holding a can and bottle drive.
Kutka advised that going door-to-door in the neighborhood wasn’t the best idea, nor was posting Annabelle’s home address for everyone to see. Instead, Matt said, the administration decided to allow for a bottle drive to be held on school grounds.
The Peaks will be stationed by the main entrance on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 12-2 p.m. The family asks that anyone who would like to participate bring deposit-redeemable empties in bags which they can easily and safely throw onto a trailer that Matt is borrowing from a friend.
“I tend to be a little bit of an emotional person,” said Matt. “So when Annabelle told me about this idea, I started tearing up a little bit and beaming with pride.”
Following the event, Matt says he’s planning to bring the haul to Bottle Returns on Wheels on Martin Drive. Once she’s turned the cans into cash, Annabelle will start shopping for the items she’ll include in the care packages.
After Matt shared the details of Sunday’s drive on a recent Facebook post, he said he and his daughter were contacted by representatives of the Samaritan House, which provided a list of items that are in heavy demand by those in need, such as feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, hand warmers and bandages.
The original plan was for Matt and Annabelle’s mother, Camie Ward, to keep care packs in their vehicles and hand them out as they saw people throughout the area looking for help. Since Matt’s Facebook post, the bottle drive has gained a lot of attention to the point that he thinks it will be best to have the Samaritan House handle distribution due to the anticipated number of care packages.
Matt’s social media promotion has not only provided more attention to Annabelle’s cause, but it’s also provided more excitement for the St. Albans City School student herself.
“Every time I show her that it’s been shared again, she gets really excited, really giddy,” said Matt. “She’s like, ‘Oh my god, Dad; I’m going to be able to do so many packs!’ It’s been really overwhelming, and I think it will be even more overwhelming on Sunday when she gets to see the amount of people that are supporting her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.