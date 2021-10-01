Jason Chartrand rewrote his menu this summer.
The head chef at The INN in Montgomery Center, he couldn't obtain the necessary ingredients for his dishes. Almost every restaurant supply distribution company had told him they couldn’t fulfill his orders, leaving him with limited options.
So he gathered what he could from local distributors and filled out the rest from Costco and Hannaford.
Over the summer, multiple food distributors reported difficulties fulfilling orders as labor shortages hit the supply chain of the food industry.
In August, Bloomberg reported multiple distributors turning away customers because they report a demand that is exceeding their current capacity.
In a letter to clients in early August, Sysco CEO Kevin Hourican wrote of the difficulties his company is facing.
“There are certain areas across the country that are more challenged by the labor shortage and our volume of orders is regularly exceeding our capacity,” Hourican wrote. “This has, unfortunately, led to service disruptions for some of our customers.”
Dave Maibaum, co-owner of 242 Texas BBQ in Enosburg Falls and a Sysco customer, said things have gotten so bad for his restaurant that they are switching to becoming seasonal. The restaurant will run a six-month operation from May to October and close for the winter months.
Although Maibaum hasn’t been dropped by Sysco, he said that receiving needed ingredients has become increasingly difficult, he told the Messenger.
The restaurant hasn’t been able to receive meats that are central to the identity of the restaurant. Maibaum said weeks have gone by when they couldn’t get any brisket, a former staple of the 242 menu. This week, Maibaum said they were out of spare ribs.
Tessa Hill, owner of The Drake Bar and Kitchen in St. Albans, opened her restaurant just before the pandemic began, having signed the lease on their location two days before the March 13 national shutdown.
She hasn’t experienced supply chain limitations, but the increase in cost of various ingredients has caused her to shift her menu items to avoid raising customer prices, she told the Messenger.
Through her conversations and interactions with other restaurateurs, however, she has noticed a trend of distribution companies selectively dropping customers in less-populated areas.
A representative from U.S. Foods confirmed that the distribution center serving Vermont customers had experienced staffing challenges as a result of the impacts of COVID-19 on the supply chain.
The representative said U.S. Foods has been taking aggressive steps to mitigate these issues with hiring initiatives and delivery route optimization, but said “we have experienced some service disruptions with a limited number of Vermont customers.”
Scrambling for ingredients
For Chartrand, reworking his menu last minute, was a frustrating and tiring experience.
At one point, he was going from company to company, trying to set up accounts to order ingredients after his normal supplier, U.S. Foods, told him that they didn’t have the staff to fill future orders, he said.
He then set up an account with Sysco and was about to place an order when he received a phone call saying they wouldn’t be able to take him on as a client. They didn’t have enough warehouse workers or truck drivers.
Chartrand then placed an order with Reinhart Foodservice. Just 24 hours before he was supposed to receive his order, while he was out buying liquor for the restaurant, he got a phone call telling him they wouldn’t be able to fill it, either.
The only company that hadn’t dropped his restaurant was Black River Produce, based in North Springfield.
“So then I sat down with the menu,” he said. “I knew what I could get at Costco, I knew what I could get at Hannaford, I knew what I could get locally and I completely rechanged the menu to that.”
Looking for understanding
Maibaum said a big reason for his restaurant’s change in schedule has been a lack of understanding from customers who either want menu items the restaurant can’t provide or are upset at rising prices.
Both issues caused by supply chain problems are usually completely out of restaurant owners’ hands, he added.
While Maibaum understands the customers’ point of view, especially those who travel long distances to dine at 242 Texas BBQ, he wants people to have a better understanding of what restaurant owners are going through behind the scenes.
Some customers have even sworn at his wait staff, he said.
“It gets to the point where you have certain customers that come in and you know what they're going to order and if you don't have it, you just dread that,” he said.
Chartrand expressed a similar sentiment, a desire for customers to be sympathetic to their situation and mindful when they look at the menu.
“I would love for customers to realize and be aware of what we're going through,” Chartrand said. “Things aren't available. Being gracious as a customer goes a long way.”
