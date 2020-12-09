MONTPELIER - Vermont Organics Reclamation and Martha’s Community Kitchen will receive grant money through the state’s Building Communities Grants for Facilities program.
In total, the grants will fund $600,000 in construction and capital improvements for 68 projects across Vermont.
The grants are awarded to non-profit organizations, regional economic development organizations and municipalities in three major categories: facilities, historic preservation and cultural.
• Martha’s Community Kitchen in St. Albans will make Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements and kitchen upgrades.
• Vermont Organics Reclamation in St. Albans will purchase a flash freeze tunnel.
“The exciting thing about this program is that the grants help bring projects over the finish line,” said Acting BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch. “Demand for these funds has never been higher and the requests we received totaled more than twice the available funding in every category.”
For a complete list of Building Communities Grants for Facilities recipients visit www.bgs.vermont.gov/commissioner/building-communities-grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.