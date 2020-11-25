Are you missing an ingredient or looking for some last-minute additions to a Turkey Day spread? Are you wondering whether your local grocers, delis and bakeries may be open?
The Messenger put together a list of Franklin County locales and their hours, depending on whether they may open during the holiday or otherwise.
Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Village Deli
31 Main Street, Bakersfield
Hours: Closed
Enosburgh
- Enosburg Meat Market
27 Bismark Street, Enosburg Falls
Hours: Closed
- Hannaford – Enosburg Falls
71 Jayview Drive, Enosburg Falls
Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- The Harvest House
218 Main Street, Enosburg Falls
Hours: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.*
- Wood Meadow Market
342 Main Street, Enosburg Falls
Hours: Closed
Fairfax
- Eastman’s Bakery
997 Main Street, Fairfax
Hours: Closed
- Minor’s Country Store
874 Main Street, Fairfax
Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Nan’s Mobil
1301 Main Street, Fairfax
Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Steeple Market
1098 Main Street, Fairfax
Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Fairfield
- Fairfield Market
4684 VT Route 36, Fairfield
Hours: Closed
Fletcher
- Fletcher General Store & Deli
110 School Road, Fletcher
Hours: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Franklin
- Franklin General Store
5243 Main Street, Franklin
Hours: Closed
Georgia
- Georgia Market
962 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia
Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Highgate
- Desorcie’s Market
9 St. Armand’s Road, Highgate Center
Hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Montgomery
- Sylvester’s Market
20 Main Street, Montgomery Center
Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Richford
- Main Street Market
44 Main Street, Richford
Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.*
St. Albans
- Bob’s Meat Market
23 Barlow Street, St. Albans City
Hours: Closed
- Evelyne’s on Center
15 Center Street, St. Albans City
Hours: Closed
- Food City – St. Albans City
101 Lake Street, St. Albans City
Hours: Closed
- Hannaford – St. Albans
277 Swanton Road, St. Albans Town
Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Rail City Market
8 S. Main Street, St. Albans City
Hours: Closed
- Red House Sweets
10 Lake Street, St. Albans City
Hours: Closed
- Price Chopper – St. Albans
170 Swanton Road, St. Albans Town
Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Swanton
- Hannaford – Swanton
139 First Street, Swanton
Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Hog Island Market
172 Lakewood Drive, Swanton
Hours: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Mother Hubbard’s Bakery, Deli, Country Store
19 Bushey Road, St. Albans
Hours: Closed
*For stores where Thanksgiving hours were not posted by the store and where the store could not be reached by phone Wednesday morning, regular hours are noted. The Messenger advises calling ahead before visiting the store in question or checking for updates online.
