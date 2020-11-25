groceries
Are you missing an ingredient or looking for some last-minute additions to a Turkey Day spread? Are you wondering whether your local grocers, delis and bakeries may be open?

The Messenger put together a list of Franklin County locales and their hours, depending on whether they may open during the holiday or otherwise.

Bakersfield

  • Bakersfield Village Deli
    31 Main Street, Bakersfield
    Hours: Closed

Enosburgh

  • Enosburg Meat Market
    27 Bismark Street, Enosburg Falls
    Hours: Closed

  • Hannaford – Enosburg Falls
    71 Jayview Drive, Enosburg Falls
    Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • The Harvest House
    218 Main Street, Enosburg Falls
    Hours: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.*

  • Wood Meadow Market
    342 Main Street, Enosburg Falls
    Hours: Closed

Fairfax

  • Eastman’s Bakery
    997 Main Street, Fairfax
    Hours: Closed

  • Minor’s Country Store
    874 Main Street, Fairfax
    Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

  • Nan’s Mobil
    1301 Main Street, Fairfax
    Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Steeple Market
    1098 Main Street, Fairfax
    Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fairfield

  • Fairfield Market
    4684 VT Route 36, Fairfield
    Hours: Closed

Fletcher

  • Fletcher General Store & Deli
    110 School Road, Fletcher
    Hours: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Franklin

  • Franklin General Store
    5243 Main Street, Franklin
    Hours: Closed

Georgia

  • Georgia Market
    962 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia
    Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Highgate

  • Desorcie’s Market
    9 St. Armand’s Road, Highgate Center
    Hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Montgomery

  • Sylvester’s Market
    20 Main Street, Montgomery Center
    Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Richford

  • Main Street Market
    44 Main Street, Richford
    Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.*

St. Albans

  • Bob’s Meat Market
    23 Barlow Street, St. Albans City
    Hours: Closed

  • Evelyne’s on Center
    15 Center Street, St. Albans City
    Hours: Closed

  • Food City – St. Albans City
    101 Lake Street, St. Albans City
    Hours: Closed

  • Hannaford – St. Albans
    277 Swanton Road, St. Albans Town
    Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • Rail City Market
    8 S. Main Street, St. Albans City
    Hours: Closed

  • Red House Sweets
    10 Lake Street, St. Albans City
    Hours: Closed

  • Price Chopper – St. Albans
    170 Swanton Road, St. Albans Town
    Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Swanton

  • Hannaford – Swanton
    139 First Street, Swanton
    Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • Hog Island Market
    172 Lakewood Drive, Swanton
    Hours: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

  • Mother Hubbard’s Bakery, Deli, Country Store
    19 Bushey Road, St. Albans
    Hours: Closed

*For stores where Thanksgiving hours were not posted by the store and where the store could not be reached by phone Wednesday morning, regular hours are noted. The Messenger advises calling ahead before visiting the store in question or checking for updates online.

