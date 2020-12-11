The real estate market seemed to keep clicking in November with a number of homes being sold throughout Franklin County.
Here are five of the most expensive based on final purchase price according to Zillow.
5: 3 Lavoie Avenue -- Swanton
Sold for $335,000 Nov. 16, this single-family home contains 2,900 square feet and was built in 1969. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a gorgeous sunroom that walks out to a deck built around an above-ground pool. There’s a garage-style storage shed in the back and a finished basement down below.
4: 152 Maple Ridge -- Fairfield
Sold for $368,000 Nov. 19, this spectacular three-floor colonial has over 3,100 square feet. The first floor has an open living area, distinctive cherry kitchen cabinetry, kitchen breakfast bar, hardwood floors, walk-in pantry, gas fireplace, first floor laundry, French doors, and sliding glass doors opening to a private back deck.
3: 39 Gaudette Farm Road -- Fairfax
Sold for $385,000 Nov. 18, this single-family home contains 3,114 square feet and was built in 2011. It contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms. A nice deck on the back overlooks the spacious yard which includes a cute storage shed.
2: 714 Maquam Shore Road -- Swanton
Sold for $430,000 Nov. 22, this three-bed, 1.75-bath lakefront home has exceptional views from one end to the other. On the main level, the living room features a large picture window while the dining room has a French door that opens to the large back deck. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, a gas stove and pantry.
1: 63 Ridgeview Road -- Fairfax
Sold for $480,000 Nov. 18, this updated colonial is tucked away towards the end of a private road. Beautiful, manicured lawns and wonderful landscaping make a great first impression. Stamped concrete walkways lead to the front porch and large back deck. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is 2,462 square feet in size.
