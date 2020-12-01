MONTPELIER – Officials detailed plans Tuesday to bolster testing and contact tracing within Vermont as a November surge in new cases of COVID-19 slowed somewhat in the Green Mountain State.
Vermont officials are still waiting for the potential impacts of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings on the pandemic, but, during a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said he was “cautiously optimistic” about what appeared to be a gradually slowing spread of COVID-19.
Tuesday’s update from the Scott administration also comes as COVID-19’s spread in long-term care facilities have taken center stage, as cases grow amid ongoing outbreaks in as many as eight Vermont care centers and more deaths are attributed to the disease.
Here are three key takeaways from the Scott administration’s Tuesday update:
1. Vermont officials are looking to “go on the offensive” against COVID-19 with bolstered testing and contact tracing.
According to Vermont’s human services secretary Mike Smith, plans to stand-up 24-hour testing sites in Vermont are ongoing. Fourteen such sites have been opened around Vermont with plans for more in other underserved corners of the Green Mountain State.
The state was also looking to increase surveillance testing with Vermont’s hospitals and begin using rapid antigen testing within Vermont’s long-term care centers to help better track disease activity within skilled nursing facilities, according to officials.
The latter step, the use of rapid antigen testing, would be a reversal from health officials’ initial hesitation to use antigen tests, due to a reportedly high number of false positives associated with rapid tests compared to the typical nasal swab PCR testing prioritized by the state.
On Tuesday, Vermont’s health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the prevalence of disease activity within impacted regions in Vermont and within long-term care facilities was severe enough that false positives from antigen tests were less likely.
“Many of our long-term care facilities are in regions of the state where the prevalence of the virus is much higher than it’s ever been, and the likelihood of a positive antigen being a true positive is much higher in those settings if the person is still symptomatic,” Levine said.
The immediacy offered through rapid testing would also be important for responding to outbreaks within Vermont’s long-term care centers, Levine said.
“When an outbreak has already occurred in a long-term care facility… we want to be able to make rapid decision regarding triage of patients and staff, and cohorting so that infections don’t spread,” Levine said. “There is a definite role for that.”
Antigen testing will now be included in Vermont’s daily reporting as well, as people testing positive through antigen testing who either show symptoms or have been a close contact with others recently testing positive for COVID-19 will be considered “probable cases” of COVID-19.
Vermonters who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and who were linked as a close contact to another Vermonter testing positive for COVID-19 will likewise be listed as a “probable case” of COVID-19 starting Wednesday, according to state officials.
Human services secretary Smith said the state would be looking to expand its contact tracing capacity as well, with plans to have the equivalent of 100 full-time employees on hand to respond to positive tests for COVID-19.
2. Long-term care facilities remain at the center of Vermont's experience with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 166 cases of COVID-19 connected to Vermont’s long-term care facilities, a number that’s handily grown from last week as new outbreaks were reported in facilities in Burlington and St. Albans.
New outbreaks at the Elderwood at Burlington and the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center have seen their total number of cases grow to 25 and 14 respectively, according to Vermont’s health department, and an outbreak in a Rutland County facility now totals 54 cases.
According to Levine, the three deaths reported by state health officials Tuesday were also each connected to outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Vermont.
Levine, speaking Tuesday, echoed sentiments he shared Friday that the likely cause of outbreaks within long-term care facilities was a worker in the facility contracting COVID-19 while in the community and coming to work while still asymptomatic with the disease.
“The virus is entering these facilities as a silent traveler the majority of time, present in the nasal passages of staff who have yet to develop symptoms and are unknowing vectors,” Levine said. “The fact that they are infected at all is testimony to the fact that more virus is present in our communities.”
In response, according to Smith, state officials are pairing increased antigen testing with more reliable PCR testing for elderly care facilities’ employees twice a week in order to better track and stagger COVID-19’s spread in long-term care centers.
3. While state officials are still waiting to see results from Thanksgiving gatherings and travel in Vermont, Scott said there were early signs of a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
According to state modeling for COVID-19’s spread through Vermont, cases within Vermont are spreading at a slower rate than they had through much of November, offering a sense of what Scott called “cautious optimism” during Tuesday’s news conference.
“It’s too early, however, to know exactly how many people kept their Thanksgiving get togethers small, and what impact holiday travel will have,” Scott said during his opening remarks, “but with this initial data and the lower daily cases we’re seeing, I’m feeling cautiously optimistic.”
According to Vermont’s financial regulation commissioner Michael Pieciak, Vermont saw a reported 475 cases of COVID-19 this week, a number still far higher than the typical weekly counts reported during the spring and summer but far short of the 681 cases reported the week before.
There were also signs that Vermonters largely refrained from traveling this Thanksgiving season, with the Burlington International Airport seeing 77 percent less travelers this year and less than half as much out of state travel into Vermont than in 2019.
“There is still a lot of uncertainty around the Thanksgiving holiday,” Pieciak said, “but it does appear that travel was reduced significantly in Vermont.”
Still, the financial regulation commissioner checked his optimism Tuesday, reporting that, with 46 percent of all of COVID-19 cases reported in Vermont having been found in November, the state was still seeing more of the disease than it had at any other point in the pandemic.
“While these are certainly encouraging signs, we must remain vigilant because the risk continues to be significant in communities across Vermont, with more active cases now than at any point in the pandemic,” Pieciak said.
Scott, noting the takeaways from Pieciak’s presentation, likewise cautioned against complacency during Tuesday’s conference, but made a point of pairing his caution with what, according to the governor, seemed like a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
“We have tough days and months ahead, and we’re not out of the woods yet, but we are at a point where we can see that light more clearly than we have at any other point in the pandemic,” Scott said. “We can’t give up when we finally see a way out.”
