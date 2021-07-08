Following a year of hiatus, after the Open Art Walls were caught in the middle of a conflict over racial justice and removed overnight, a new group has brought back community public art boards with new policies.
The Swanton Public Art Network, a small group of volunteers "united through a passionate desire for community healing and social tolerance," spent the past year designing a new system to protect the artwork produced as well as provide a space for people to air their grievances about any particular piece.
A year ago
In July 2020, a mural expressing solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement was repeatedly painted over with white paint, sometimes within hours of the mural going up.
The Open Art Walls program in Swanton existed largely as an unregulated way for any artist in the Swanton community to express themselves in the form of public art.
"There were no rules or regulations. It was just an open forum to paint," said SPAN spokesperson Priscilla Connelly in a July 8 interview with the Messenger.
At the time, the incident sparked a conversation in the town of Swanton about racism, with some saying it existed within the town and others arguing it did not.
Swanton resident David Hemingway began painting over the murals because he disagreed with the message saying, “to me, as a combat vet, I respect that flag,”according to a July 15, 2020 Messenger article.
“I feel like it is an important time to speak up,” Cloe Viner-Collins, who painted the original murals then told the Messenger. “I work with the courts, so I’m able to see the disparities that exist in arrests and in sentencing in our system, and I believe systematic racism is a real issue that needs to be addressed.”
In June 2020, the boards were abused to display hate symbols. The Swanton Police Department received complaints about stickers from the white supremacy group, Patriot Front, painted on a board just outside the Swanton town offices, according to a June 12 Messenger article.
At a July 13, 2020 Swanton Village Trustees meeting, the trustees motioned to remove the art boards until January and agreed to discuss more rules then.
“We’re done painting symbols. It’s time to talk,” Swanton Village Trustee Adam Paxman said at the time.
The current rules
The first art board since that meeting is now up to view just south of Swanton Village along Route 7, depicting a natural, mountainous landscape.
The new rules and guidelines by SPAN are meant to ensure time for the artwork to remain on a board in addition to fostering a conversation around a grievance with an art work, instead of creating an environment where people reactively paint over it.
The most notable and obvious difference is that now artists who would like to participate and paint on an art board must sign a yearly agreement saying they have read through and will abide by SPAN's rules.
The rules include adhering to "family friendly" images, accepting responsibility for art supplies, not including words or letters and not including moving parts or electricity.
In addition, individual art works are given a two-week window following completion where the artwork is protected from being painted over. The artist must write the date of completion on the piece.
"That's the main thing that you have two weeks for that piece of art to be up on that board before anyone can come and repaint, restart, reinstall another piece of art," Conelly said.
Once an artwork is completed, the artist must send SPAN a picture and the date of the piece in order for the group to keep track of the different art works.
SPAN also now has a grievance process for people who may have an issue with an artwork.
Before, there was no conversation, just paint.
Conelly said she thinks there was a lot of misunderstanding because of that.
"You have a way to talk to us now, to say, 'We believe this is wrong' and then we're going to do that research," she said. "We're going to ask you to give us your reason why."
Conelly said that now that there is a process and signed agreement with the artist and because SPAN owns the art boards, any unwanted paint would be considered vandalism.
When asked if she could see a situation mirroring last year's happening again within the given guidelines, Conelly said yes.
She said the new guidelines are not meant to stop the process for why someone wants to paint over another painting.
Whether someone wants to paint a board simply to paint or if someone wants to paint a board because they want to cover the painting that's up there, SPAN will allow painting as long as the person is following the guidelines.
"Really, we're not stopping that process because we can't," Conelly said. "How do you judge why somebody wants to do something?"
Ultimately, SPAN hopes the new process is a success.
"This is public art," she said. "We want people to be able to express themselves.”
