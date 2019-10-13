HIGHGATE — A Swanton man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after reportedly striking a stone wall on Carter Hill Road here on Thursday morning.
According to Vermont State Police, Skyler Tatro, 19, hit the wall at approximately 6 a.m., losing a license plate in the process.
The owner of the home, and the wall, called the police later that morning.
The damaged wall is located 12-15 feet from the roadway.
Police found the license plate, then located Tatro and provided him with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 12.