ST. ALBANS – Single-lane aisles and plexiglass shields now greet customers at local supermarkets, and smaller grocery stores have gone online and to the curbside as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps through Vermont and upends day-to-day business.
Shoppers at some supermarkets might still be met with empty shelves for quarantine staples like pastas and with repeated advisories that people remain six feet apart from one another – a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation meant to hold off COVID-19’s spread.
Some now forbid the use of reusable bags, recognizing those bags could be a vector for bringing COVID-19’s highly contagious coronavirus into a store. It’s a stark turnaround in a state still set to ban single-use plastic bags on July 1.
For Ashley Cleare and the Rail City Market, it’s meant jump-starting previous plans to build a website for the store and transition to takeout for customers opting to remain distant when gubernatorial orders favor self-isolation to prevent COVID-19’s spread.
“The store is pretty old fashioned,” Cleare said. “I always wanted a website down the road, but I didn’t think I’d have to throw one together in a weekend.”
On any given day, Cleare can still be found at Rail City Market, hidden behind a facemask made locally by a woman who sells her masks through the store.
Customers are still able to shop normally, as well – though most of those who filed through during the Messenger‘s visit did so from behind their own masks.
COVID-19 hasn’t been business as usual for Cleare, though.
The prelude to the disease brought shortages of some supplies and the subsequent weeks saw distributors’ usual fleet of truck drivers unable to keep up with the heightened demand for certain food items, according to Cleare.
Those same pressures were felt at all levels of the food chain, so to speak, with notices from Hannaford and Price Chopper’s chief executive officers acknowledging supply shocks at their respective stores as a surge in demand for certain goods brought shortages nationwide.
“We’ve been through a very difficult time with a significant increase in sales that disrupted our supply chain across the U.S.,” Hannaford’s chief executive officer, Mike Vail, said in an interview with MaineLife Media later shared by the New England grocery giant. “That’s caused us to have some dips in availability.”
Those shocks were felt nationally, too, with Nielsen data showing sales for pantry items – like rice, pasta and peanut butter – skyrocketing nationwide as February shifted into March and consumers began stocking up for the impending pandemic.
For Cleare at Rail City Market, some of those shocks were also cushioned by the local farmers and smaller distributors who sell through Rail City, and today, Cleare said she buys some items in bulk as distributors now opt to sell in larger quantities.
COVID-19, first diagnosed in late 2019 in China, is a respiratory disease spread through the respiratory droplets released when someone coughs, sneezes or even just talks with another person.
While most of those infected with the disease will manifest only mild to moderate symptoms, the disease can pose serious – and even life-threatening – medical complications for especially those with pre-existing conditions or the elderly.
Under a series of sweeping gubernatorial orders intended to slow COVID-19’s spread through Vermont and prevent the disease from overwhelming Vermont’s health care system, Gov. Phil Scott declared grocers “essential,” allowing them to remain open while most other businesses were limited to curbsides and remote work.
It’s placed people like Cleare and her staff, who keep Rail City’s doors open most days, remain in the public when most people are advised to shelter at their homes to avoid contracting COVID-19.
“I try not to fixate on that fact, because I am coming to work every day and I’m trying to keep the positive energy going,” Cleare said. “In a way, coming to work every day has helped me maintain a somewhat normal schedule, which has been good for me.”
And people, according to Cleare, have been respectful of those risks, usually shopping from behind facemasks or ordering through the online services Cleare said she pulled together in a single weekend.
For others, the pandemic has led to other dramatic changes for the area’s local stores.
Places as widespread as the Steeple Market in Fairfax, Vista Foods in Richford and the county’s three Hannadfords have shortened their hours, while others, like the Georgia Market, have transitioned entirely to curbside pickups operated online.
Some have set aside time on some mornings for their older customers and those with preexisting conditions, members of the populations health officials say are most at risk of COVID-19’s more severe health complications.
Some, like the Hannaford in St. Albans, even appear to be looking for more staff amid the pandemic, providing a strange contrast with the record levels of unemployment in Vermont that followed the ordered closures of most nonessential businesses in the state in response to COVID-19.
At the Rail City Market, business has been slower and virtually no one has purchased the gifts and crafts that serve as the store’s cornerstone during normal years, but with people buying larger quantities for weathering the pandemic, Cleare said her smaller grocery store was healthy at the moment.
“A lot of our customers are super thankful that we’re here and we’re open and offering curbside pickup,” Cleare said. “Business around the store is different than what we’re used to.”