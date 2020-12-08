A new study says that when a COVID vaccine becomes available, a good number of Vermonters would be likely to take it.
The study, performed by QuoteWizard, an insurance company, says Vermont will be at the top when it comes to residents in states that are most likely to accept a COVID-19 vaccine. Vermont ranks 14th in the country with Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maryland leading the way.
QuoteWizard analyzed the Commonwealth Fund’s Health System Data on adults with age-appropriate vaccinations. The ranking is based on states that had the highest percentages of vaccinated adults in 2019. They also included the rate change over a five-year period from 2015 to 2019 for each state.
Whether Americans will take a COVID vaccination is a big unanswered question. Pfizer’s vaccination could be approved in just a few days. In the latest Gallup poll from October, 58 percent of Americans said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine. That was up from 50% in September.
In Vermont, the Department of Health says it could receive its initial vaccine supply by as early as Dec. 15.
