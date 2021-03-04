Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with 6 to 8 inches possible at elevations above 1000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero on Friday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two distinct waves of snowfall will occur. The first will be between 7 PM this evening and 7 AM Friday morning. A brief lull is then expected before the second wave of snow occurs between 1 PM and 7 PM on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&