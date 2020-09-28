ST. ALBANS TOWN – In a split decision, St. Albans Town’s selectboard has approved a stormwater utility regulating stormwater runoff and funding the town’s long-term clean water obligations.
The ordinance regulates potential for runoff caused by surges in rainfall and creates an annual fee for funding staff and projects needed to meet the town’s current water quality responsibilities.
According to officials, it would likely still be at least a matter of months before a fee is formally rolled out, as the town works through a business plan and mechanism for ultimately applying that fee.
For the average town residence, however, an annual fee would likely come out to a flat $65, a number officials have based on annual budgets for funding staff and infrastructure projects needed to meet the town’s stormwater obligations.
Larger commercial properties will likely see more significant annual fees charged through the ordinance based on their properties’ larger amount of impervious surface – manmade surfaces rainwater washes off of rather than sinks into.
Once the ordinance’s fees are in effect and a business plan is in place, officials discussed last week the implementation of a credit system for partially or fully forgiving fees on properties meeting St. Albans Town’s stormwater requirements.
Also outlined within the ordinance are regulations regarding runoff sources like construction as well as other sources of pollution potentially disrupting or damaging the town’s network of drainage ditches, wetlands and waterways.
The selectboard’s approval came with a split vote requiring the selectboard’s chair Brendan Deso to, despite reservations about the lack of that credit system in the initial ordinance, break the tie in favor of the ordinance’s passage.
“We can have another vote in the future to abolish the utility if it doesn’t work out,” Deso said. “I’m going to vote yes to keep it moving.”
St. Albans Town is currently under state – and ultimately federal – orders to address water quality concerns involving the Rugg and Stevens brooks, two waterways impaired by uneven flows of water caused by development upstream.
Because the two streams are considered unstable, the periodic rushes of water caused by rainstorms can lead to streambank erosion, further damaging the waterways and leading to a rush of sediment laden with nutrients like phosphorus into St. Albans Bay.
Phosphorus, a common nutrient required for plants to grow, can support blooms of sometimes toxic cyanobacteria – or “blue-green algae” – when flushed into waterways.
St. Albans Bay is frequently home to significant blooms of blue-green algae during summer’s warmer months, often leading to beach closures along much of the bay’s shoreline for public health reasons.
Both St. Albans City and St. Albans Town are now obligated by decades-long flow restoration plans for both Rugg and Stevens brooks through Vermont’s mandates under the Federal Clean Water Act.
A stormwater ordinance allows for both regulation of private property’s potential for damaging rainwater runoff and creates a potential mechanism for funding future public works projects for slowing and absorbing stormwater runoff – like improved culverts or catch basins.
Proposed equivalent residential unit fee by municipality
|Municipality
|Equivalent Residential Unit
|Fee per Equivalent Residential Unit (FY19)
|South Burlington
|2,700 sq.ft.
|$82.08
|Burlington
|2,500 sq.ft.
|$79.20
|St. Albans Town
|3,500 sq.ft.
|$65 (proposal)
|Colchester
|4,356 sq.ft.
|$52.32
|Williston
|4,000 sq.ft.
|$51
|St. Albans City
|3,000 sq.ft.
|$30
At $65 per equivalent residential unit – a measurement used to define the amount of impervious surface found at a typical single-family home – St. Albans Town’s utility fee comes in almost twice as high as its counterpart in St. Albans City but short of those used in larger municipalities like Burlington.
Officials said they expected the town’s fee to remain flat for several years, allowing for both coverage of initial start-up funds for the utility as well as an easier acclimation to an annual fee than some might find with the gradual ratcheting-up of a fee every year.
The town has managed some stormwater projects in recent years, largely through tapping grant funding, but some projects – like improvements to a wetland basin near Tanglewood Drive – have been put on hold due to funding limitations.
The ordinance’s fee and current lack of a credit system awarding properties currently in compliance with state permitting drew debate last week Monday during the selectboard’s last regular meeting.
A letter from Richard Cummings, an area developer, questioned why his property would be subject to an additional fee if it was compliant with state regulations and permits, a concern underlying Monday evening’s debate as board members weighed waiting until a credit system was in place.
Those concerns ultimately led two members of the board – selectpersons Stan Dukas and Jonathan Giroux – to ultimately vote against the ordinance, arguing the addition of a fee unfairly punished landowners who, like Cummings, were already investing in water quality improvements.
Members of the town’s planning commission pushed back, arguing compliance with state permits might not equate to compliance with the town’s requirements and that the sought-after credit system rewarding compliant landowners like Cummings could be complicated without having staff in place.
Rushing such a credit program risked underfunding the ordinance’s utility fund, some, including planning commissioner and selectperson Erin Creley, argued.
“We want to explore credit… in order to recognize the work folks have done and are doing,” Creley said. “I don’t want to set up a credit system that so depletes our utility that it’s useless.”
The town’s manager Carrie Johnson likewise supported the ordinance’s passage, telling the selectboard an ideal timeline would allow for an employee to be hired who could manage developing a credit system some officials hoped to have in place.
Creley was ultimately joined by the selectboard’s vice chair Jessica Frost in voting in favor of the town’s stormwater ordinance. With Deso’s tie-breaking vote, the ordinance was approved.
With the ordinance’s passage last week, the town hoped to have possible utility bills ready early next year. The ordinance remains open for appeal.
A copy of the ordinance can be found online at https://bit.ly/33blxOg.