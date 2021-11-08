ST. ALBANS CITY — After four years of planning and reconstruction, the St. Albans Police Department has a modern building.
Police Chief Maurice Lamothe explained the upgrades in detail during a tour of the building Wednesday to show how the police department is adapting to its new space.
“We’ve got some final touches, but we’re very happy with it,” Lamothe told the Messenger.
Visitors to the new space at 142 S. Main St. will notice one difference almost immediately — public are readily allowed into the building. The front doors lead into a small lobby where residents can talk to an officer and file paperwork.
If visitors are buzzed further into the building, they will then have access to an expanded waiting area, where a public bathroom is nearby. At the former space on Welden Ave., Lamothe said officers had to bring individuals into the SAPD’s working space if the public needed to use such facilities.
The rest of the building is divided into two halves: a secure area where the department’s dispatch center, evidence rooms and holding cells are located; and office space for the department’s 23 staff members.
Updated security
On the building’s south side, the secure half has been upgraded with cinder block and cement walls to protect officers and important resources in case of an emergency or attack.
The hub of emergency services — the city’s 911 dispatch center — has been moved. As one of the state’s six dispatch centers, Lamothe said extra care had to be taken during the renovations to ensure that 911 services to the region were not interrupted during the move. The coordination involved installing a workable infrastructure so when moving day came, they could simply switch one system off and the other on.
Moving evidence from the old department’s basement to the new secure area was another tricky operation. Over a series of months, Lamothe said evidence officers had to prepare and organize the boxes of evidence so the final move went without a hitch.
Lamothe said the new building came with significant upgrades for the department’s evidence locker. A secure area allows officers to hand off evidence via secure lockers without needing to enter the area. Evidence officers can then file the materials on a series of 17 portable racks.
Other rooms included in the secure area include a drug-testing room, holding cells and the department’s sally port, where patrol cars can safely enter the facility.
Lamothe said the drug-testing room is something entirely new for the department. In the small space, officers can identify dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl, on site without needing state testing.
The new holding cells have also been a major upgrade for the department. An area that had been the size of a closet in the old building has received an expansion in the new one. The larger holding room—featuring two holding cells and two interview rooms—allows officers to take a safer approach when securing a subject, Lamothe said.
The final main space in the secure area is the department’s sally port, which leads out to a fenced-in parking lot. When officers bring patrol vehicles into the space, any car camera footage is automatically uploaded to department servers.
New offices
The working spaces for the department’s 23 staff members are located outside of the building’s secure area. A large open office has been made available for the majority of officers where they complete most of their day-to-day work when not out on patrol.
Higher ranked officers, such as sergeants, lieutenants and detectives, have larger individual spaces in offices closer to the northside of the building. Near this area, Lamothe showed off a special community room available for use by outside groups. He said a local scout troop will be using it for the first time this Friday.
“We want the community to use this,” he said.
The community room is available on a first-come first-serve basis for interested groups, and it can be accessed by the building’s north entryway without having to go through the department.
Altogether, the total renovation cost for the project came in at $1.5 million. Lamothe said the construction process was able to cut corners by re-using old materials. Some major expenses, such as office furniture, had been donated to the city.
“They were re-using everything they could, and you can’t tell when you go through here,” he said.
To house the police department in the new space, the city is leasing the 9,500-square-foot space at a $300,000 annual cost. The city will have the option to purchase the property from downtown developer Grant Butterfield when the 15-year-lease expires.
