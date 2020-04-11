SWANTON – A St. Albans man was arrested Thursday for domestic assault after the Vermont State Police (VSP) responded to a report of vandalism in Swanton, according to a VSP statement.
In a brief statement issued Thursday, VSP reported that Scott Pelkey, 46, of St. Albans, was charged with domestic assault and unlawful mischief after police responded to reports of vandalism in the area of Highgate Road in Swanton Thursday.
Per VSP policy, police did not release the name of the victim. Under Vermont law, domestic assault is defined as an assault against a household, including roommates, or family member.
Pelkey was cited by police to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday.
Under a judicial order suspending court activity in Vermont in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, crimes involving domestic assaults are listed as one of the few exceptions where court cases are allowed to proceed.