ST. ALBANS CITY — After a week-long deliberation, the City of St. Albans’ Development Review Board has unanimously approved Northwestern Medical Center’s $7.5 million renovation of its emergency department.

The project includes a 2,400 square-foot expansion to NMC’s northeast side and the renovation of an additional 6,800 square feet in the emergency department.

The hospital had been considering an upgrade to the department to bring it up to modern standards for several years, Jonathan Billings, NMC’s vice president of community relations, said. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic helped illustrate the need for the change.

“Northwestern Medical Center appreciates the opportunity to move this important modernization project forward,” Billings wrote in an email to the Messenger.

The hospital will still need to obtain city and state permits to begin construction. The project’s timeline will also be affected by the restrictive construction market, which could add up to $1 million to the overall $7.5 million budget, according to earlier reports.

While the DRB still can add conditions to the project’s approval, no new conditions were included in the site plan’s decision letter, which was released Sept. 15. Instead, the board stressed earlier conditions related to noise concerns that neighbors brought forward during last week’s hearing.

The restated conditions — originally presented in the approval letter for NMC’s medical office — essentially limit when certain activities can take place in order to not cause unnecessary disruptions to those living near the hospital.