ST. ALBANS – Projects in three Franklin County towns are expected to benefit from Vermont’s downtown and village center designation program, Gov. Phil Scott’s office announced Thursday.
According to an announcement from the Scott administration, the redevelopment of the corner of Congress and Main streets in St. Albans, as well as Montgomery’s Black Lantern Inn and a Depot Street property in Enosburg Falls would benefit from tax credits awarded through state programming.
“I’m proud to see Vermont’s continued commitment to investing in their downtowns during these uncertain times,” Scott said in a statement. “It is a testament to our sense of community and entrepreneurship, and I’m pleased the state can support this work through this program.”
Vermont’s downtown and village center designation program is administered through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development in order to promote redevelopment in Vermont’s historic downtowns and village cores through the use of tax incentives and preferential grant considerations.
More than $3 million in tax credits were awarded during this round of funding, according to Scott’s office, funding redevelopment projects totaling more than $160 million in major cities like Burlington and Winooski as well as in smaller villages like East Calais.
Within St. Albans City, the program reallocates $133,000 in sales taxes to the ongoing Congress and Main streets redevelopment project, currently in the midst of construction with an expected completion date sometime in fall, developers told the Messenger in June.
Once complete, the building will mix commercial space with Community College of Vermont and Northwestern Medical Center offices planned for the building’s second and third floors.
In Enosburg Falls, nearly $1,700 were awarded in tax credits for façade work and energy efficiency improvements for the historical brick building on Depot Street now housing Poppy’s Rail Trail Flowers and Boutique.
According to a June 24 social media post from the Enosburgh Historical Society, the building once served as the meeting place for the local branch of the International Order of Odd Fellows, while its storefront once housed a bakery, a grocery store and, far later, a hardware store before its current tenants.
Montgomery’s Black Lantern Inn, originally built in 1803 and now housing a restaurant and inn in Montgomery Village, will receive almost $23,000 in tax credits for installing a sprinkler system that would allow for greater capacity in its restaurant and two additional lodging units.
In a statement from the Scott administration, state officials stressed the importance of the ongoing revitalization work supported through the downtown and village center incentive programs in light of the expected fallout from COVID-19 and measures taken to control the disease’s spread.
“The pandemic has required everyone to step back and rethink what they do,” Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford wrote. “It’s extremely inspiring for me to see that Main Street building owners have decided there has never been a better time to make the place they call home even better for their residents, businesses and visitors.”
“As we continue to weather the devastating economic impacts of this global pandemic and rebuild our economy, the downtown and village center tax credits will help local communities put themselves in the best position to thrive into the future,” Scott wrote in a statement.
There are more than 230 designated downtowns and village centers in Vermont, including several within Franklin County.