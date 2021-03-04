Seeing Vermont takes you to a different part of the Green Mountain State, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week’s locations: Groton’s Seyon Lodge State Park and Peacham’s Owl’s Head Mountain in Caledonia County
Where they're located: Found in Caledonia County between interstates 89 and 91, Groton and Peacham are about 15 miles to the east of Montpelier. They are nearly 60 miles directly from the St. Albans area, but because of the forests, a drive there will be closer to 90 miles and about two hours long.
Seyon Lodge State Park sits towards the western side of Groton while Owl’s Head Mountain is right on the northern border of the town in the southern edge of Peacham.
About the areas: One visit to Caledonia County can give you access to a pair of beautiful natural areas, or you could make two trips and spend more time enjoying each.
Seyon Lodge State Park is Vermont’s only state park that is open year round and actually has the ability to house guests overnight. There are eight private, country-style rooms that allow for up to 16 visitors, and full-service meals are available upon request.
The lodge has been widely used for weddings and conferences in the past. Seyon Lodge is right near Noyes Pond where fly fishing is a favorite activity.
Owl’s Head Mountain is part of Groton State Forest and provides stunning views of Vermont. The 1.8 mile trail leads to the summit which has an average elevation of nearly 1,800 feet. At the top, hikers can see many of the Green Mountains and their lakes and ponds.
Also on the trail, visitors can find a stone fire tower built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1935. In 2007, the leftover rock was used to erect the interpretive kiosk using similar techniques.
Here are some photos of Seyon Lodge State Park and Owls Head Mountain in Caledonia County you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who’s a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael’s College:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.