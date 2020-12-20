GEORGIA — Convenient. Reliable. Affordable. Accommodating.
That’s what David Wojtyna aims to bring to the table when he brings his MobiLube trailer to your house to service your vehicle.
Almost one week to the day of his third child being born, Wojtyna took a chance in late August and started his own business — investing nearly $10,000 of his family’s savings to launch a different way for people to get routine maintenance performed on their car or truck. Amidst a global pandemic that has seized many businesses’ operations, he says he looked at it as an opportunity more than a gamble.
Instead of having customers bring their car to a traditional garage to get an oil change or have brakes taken care of, Wojtyna visits people at their home to get those jobs done. With MobiLube, customers can have Wojtyna purchase new or winter tires, bring and change them out, and dispose of old ones if desired, all from the comfort of their couch.
“You watch a mother with four kids outside in 100-degree heat, waiting two hours so they can have their oil changed or something like that; that sort of thing just didn’t sit right with me,” said Wojtyna. “Then you couple that with COVID, and I kept thinking to myself, ‘There’s got to be a better way; there’s got to be something better for people who work night shifts, for mothers who have children with them all the time, people who are of higher risk.’ You can only social distance and wear your mask so much in a little, tiny waiting room. Wouldn’t it be better if they could stay at home and have somebody come to them and perform the maintenance that needs to be done on their vehicle?”
The native Vermonter grew up building racecars with his father, Wayne, who was the 1993 street stock champion at Thunder Road under the nickname “The Polish Cannon.” He went on to become a mechanic by trade and was working at a Chittenden County garage until this past summer. Wojtyna says he quit Aug. 27 and applied for his limited liability company license that night.
Since then, he’s been able to grow a customer base throughout Franklin, Chittenden and Lamoille counties. Wojtyna generally travels within a 30-mile radius from his Georgia home to perform services, but he says special, extenuating circumstances could draw him beyond that, if his schedule permits, for a small additional fee.
Wojtyna recounted a recent instance where a repeat customer was hauling a large piece of equipment from Burlington International Airport to Manhattan when a tire exploded on Interstate 89 near the Bethel exit, about 90 miles from Georgia. Wojtyna was able to stop at Grace Huron Tires & Rims in Milton — one of the retailers he uses most often — purchase a new set, and head south to get the roadside service underway. Wojtyna estimated that he saved the customer hundreds of dollars, as well as time and the hassle of being towed to a repair shop.
It’s that loyalty customers have to Wojtyna that has them calling him back for additional work or sharing his number with their friends. Without having done much advertising outside of social media, word of mouth has been instrumental in MobiLube and Wojtyna’s names spreading throughout Northwest Vermont.
“That is something that is very hard to earn,” said Wojtyna. “But when people love you, they tend to tell other people about you.”
For a company still in its infancy, Wojtyna doesn’t have the capability of hiring additional staff and has to perform each job all on his own. However, he’s received an invaluable amount of assistance from his wife, Cynthia, who’s helped make it a true family business by handling administrative duties and managing its Facebook page.
“She’s the employee of the month, every single month,” said Wojtyna.
Aside from the convenience factor of having the MobiLube trailer roll up to a customer’s house, Wojtyna’s business allows for and prides itself in the flexibility of its days and hours of operation that many traditional auto service providers don’t have.
“I will do whatever I can to work with a customer,” he said. “If you call me up on a Sunday, and I have nothing going on and you need your vehicle repaired and ready for Monday, I’ll do whatever I can to get you back on the road.”
One of the main obstacles facing a business that mostly works outside is inclement weather, but even that won’t stop Wojtyna.
“It’s Vermont; you have to be aware of what you’re getting yourself into,” he said. “Customers can’t control the weather, so I just have to be prepared for it. I do whatever I can just to get the job done. I am here to service the customer. I don’t need the customer to bend over backwards for me. It’s my job to make sure that the customer is happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.