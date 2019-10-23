ST. ALBANS – During a workforce development summit tucked into the top floor of the Saint Albans Museum Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott applauded community engagement and championed education as the means to addressing the state’s ongoing struggle with a declining workforce.
Addressing a room of local business owners, legislators and other organizational leaders from Northwest Vermont, Scott called for deeper investment into vocational education and training as a means for bridging employment gaps, dubbing it “the best economic tool we could possibly ask for.”
“I truly care about learning as someone with a construction background, because I know... that a solid foundation is critical for a strong future,” Scott said. “Anything built on a weak foundation has the ability and the opportunity to fail.”
Scott called on Vermonters to help address a stigma around vocational careers, stating that, while decades of insisting students attend a four-year college was fine for some, “it’s not for everyone” and had resulted in a shortage of students seeking vocational careers.
“We need these professionals to keep our state and country running,” Scott said. “We need to encourage kids who, like me, are hands on learners, who like to build and create and craft things and pursue these paths, because right now there is a stigma around vocational careers and blue-collar jobs.
“It’s our collective responsibility to change that.”
Around the room, posters with ideas culled from a morning’s-worth of work recommended everything from easing restrictions on childcare facilities and improving student access to internships and apprenticeships to trying to better accommodate “fringe demographics” in the job market and make employment more “recovery friendly” and “record friendly.”
To the latter point, the Franklin and Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center’s Kathy Lavoie spoke about a pilot program recently tried in St. Albans that sought to help former inmates acquire accreditations and training in order to bring them into construction.
According to Lavoie, the program’s nine participants were all now employed, most with area construction companies and contractors. One had moved on to Walmart and another was bound for one of the area’s largest manufacturers.
This success, she said, came despite the challenges that came from bringing people in the corrections system into the workforce.
There were challenges with getting participants identification after years in a corrections facility, she said, and schedules revolving around mandatory Dept. of Corrections programming, counseling and meetings at area treatment clinics, as most of the participants were also recovering from addiction.
The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation’s Tim Smith added later that the participants within the restorative justice center’s pilot program also struggled with physical and mental health issues that the program needed to work around.
It was something that led Lavoie to say, “we have to do a much better job on with these guys in facilities.”
According to Lavoie, the program cost the state around $32,000 total, a cost she suggested was “certainly much less” than what it would cost if participants remained in the corrections system.
In addition to the restorative justice center, the construction pilot was supported by the City of St. Albans, the Dept. of Labor and the Dept. of Vocational Rehabilitation, as well as the Northwest Technical Center and Vermont Adult Learning.
“It took the entire team and wrap around effort to really make this program successful,” Lavoie said. “Individuals with barriers are the individuals I think we need to capture into the workforce and we need to support.”
Vermont Precision Tools’ Monica Green also spoke Tuesday, sharing an innovative intensive education program used to help train the Swanton-based manufacturer’s employees as it transitioned over the years to an increasingly advanced company.
“We could no longer bring people in off the street,” Green said. “We had sophisticated equipment that we had to not only train our existing workforce on, we had to find a way to train the new employees coming in.”
According to Green, the company partnered with Vermont HITEC, a nonprofit apprenticeship program, in order to create an educational program Green repeatedly referred to as “intensive.”
She described a program that brought an educator into the manufacturing plant to create a curriculum including both academics and practical applications. Green said it ranged from basic math to programming for the company’s equipment, and involved eight hours of coursework daily with additional hours of homework.
According to Green, the program translated to college credits for some participants and helped with retention, especially among existing employees.
Information from Tuesday’s summit, according to FCIDC’s Smith, would be consolidated into a larger report to be filed with the Dept. of Labor alongside results from similar summits held across Vermont.
Scott, who encouraged that everyone present treat workforce development as a nonpartisan issue, said he was optimistic about the work being done during Tuesday’s forum.
“The bottom line is, we all need to pull in the same direction and put all the ideas on the same table,” Scott said. “I’m sure there are more solutions right here in this room as we get through the afternoon.”