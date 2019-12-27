MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott introduced a new iteration of the worker relocation program earlier this week, promising up to $7,500 in reimbursement grants to new residents moving to the Green Mountain State to work with a Vermont business.
Now dubbed the New Worker Relocation Grant Program, this latest version of the worker relocation grants is scheduled to begin Jan. 1 and will be administered by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), according to a statement from Scott’s office released earlier this week.
The program offers up to $7,500 in grants to reimburse moving expenses for prospective residents looking to take on a job with a Vermont business in most of the state’s labor markets, including Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Eligible expenses include moving costs, first month’s rent and work expenses not covered by an employer. The employer would have to confirm those work expenses were necessary for their job, according to Scott’s office.
Grants are capped at $5,000 within the Burlington and Barre labor markets, the state’s two largest labor market areas, according to the Vermont Dept. of Labor.
The program echoes a previous worker relocation program championed by Scott that garnered national attention for offering up to $10,000 in reimbursement grants for prospective residents looking to work remotely from the Green Mountain State.
Proponents argued the program provided a partial answer to the state’s declining population and ongoing labor shortage. Currently, according to the federal Bureau for Labor Statistics, Vermont has an unemployment rate of 2.2 percent, one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state’s history.
“With our historically low unemployment rate, there are many business sectors in Vermont looking for qualified candidates to fill openings,” said Vermont’s Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle in a statement. “Businesses in the state will now have another incentive they can offer when trying to recruit people to work here.”
According to the governor’s office, the initial iteration of the grant program awarded 135 individual applicants grants for reimbursing certain moving and other expenses, ultimately bringing 359 people in total to Vermont.
“This program builds on the success of last year’s remote worker grant program to grow Vermont’s workforce,” Scott said in a statement. “Helping new Vermonters relocate and find employment is important as we work to reverse our demographic crisis, grow the economy and support employers so they succeed too.”
For this latest iteration, the Vermont legislature authorized spending up to $1.2 million on the program with the passage of Act 80 earlier this year.
While the initial worker relocation grant program saw a relatively large number of applicants and brought national attention to Vermont, critics have questioned the program’s effectiveness.
A subsequent review from the state auditor’s office found “numerous questionable choices” in regard to the ACCD’s implementation of the first program and concluded “we cannot know with certainty that grantees moved to Vermont because of the program.”
The state auditor’s report looked primarily at the fact that applicants would have to have proven state residency to apply to the program, meaning they had to commit to moving to Vermont before knowing they would receive grant funding.
“That means they had the will and the means to relocate without the program,” wrote state auditor Doug Hoffer in a letter preceding the report.
The state auditor’s review found the majority of grant recipients received about $3,800 as of the report’s filing this November. Moving costs accounted for most of the expenses reimbursed through the grant program.