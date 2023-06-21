MONTPELIER — Noah Gagne of Highgate and Cary Longley of Fairfax received Land Stewards Awards presented by the Vermont Land Trust, along with a check for $300.
“Vermont’s youth have always stepped up to the challenge and opportunities of caring for our farms and forestland, and it’s exciting to see the next generation taking shape,” said Tracy Zschau, interim president of the land trust. “We’re proud to celebrate Noah and Cary as winners of this year’s Land Stewards Awards.”
Since 2005, the Vermont Land Trust has recognized outstanding high-school students who are dedicated to agriculture and forestry. Juniors and seniors enrolled in agricultural, food and natural resource programs in Vermont schools are nominated by their teachers.
Eight other students across the state also received awards this year.
Noah Gagne, Highgate
Noah Gagne is a third-generation sugarmaker who beams with pride when talking about his family’s history in sugaring, according to his forestry & natural resources instructor, Joshua J. Goss.
“I have been in the woods logging and maple sugaring with my dad and grandfather since I can remember,” Gagne said.
Gagne is a junior at Cold Hollow Career Center in Enosburg Falls and was nominated by Goss who said Gagne was a leader in class. Through the program, Gagne has worked on multiple occasions with the Franklin County Sugar Makers and Vermont Sugar Makers associations.
As a member of the Cold Hollow FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter, he was the top placing individual for the program and the state in the land judging competition. He was also the top scoring student in the program for the winter forestry competition.
After graduation, Gagne plans to expand his family’s business and improve sustainability on their land and look into a certificate or degree in diesel technology.
Cary Longley, Fairfax
Cary Longley is a senior at the Center for Technology in Essex. He was nominated for the award by his forestry and horticulture instructor, Brian Japp.
In his nomination, Japp cited Longley’s ability to navigate technical, academic and social challenges, and added that Longley provided excellent peer-to-peer instruction and encouragement.
During his senior year, Longley was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and completed his OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) 30 certification.
According to Japp, Longley’s connection to the land is a family affair. He grew up working with his family on their sugarbush. Japp added that Longley is calm, confident, and happy when working in the woods, and that he enjoys hunting and fishing.
Next year, Longley hopes to continue and expand the family sugaring business.
“This business that I run along with my dad has been in my family since he was a little kid,” said Longley. “Since I was a little kid, he has been teaching me ways to harvest and produce this product. We don’t just do this for the money, we do it to better our learning and health from natural resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.