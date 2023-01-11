ST. ALBANS CITY — Three candidates have been selected for the principalship at St. Albans City School, and community feedback is now needed to narrow the field.
Stephanie Gagnon, Teri Sue Hitchcock and Lisa Cala Ruud are in the running to replace current principal Joan Cavallo, who is retiring at the end of this school year after 15 years.
“While I will definitely miss the joy I have experienced as the principal of our school, I am looking forward to having a little less responsibility and a little more time,” Cavallo stated in an announcement this fall.
From 6-7 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 12, parents, guardians and community members are invited to the St. Albans City School Library to meet Gagnon and Hitchcock. Ruud will be available from 6-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
Gagnon, a more than 20-year educator, is the principal of Mitchell County Elementary School in Baconton, Georgia, which educates approximately 265 students in third through fifth grade.
Hitchcock, based in Minnesota, is a public school instructional specialist. She serves in a leadership role by mentoring and coaching staff and creating and delivering professional development training.
Cala Ruud is the director of academics for Chatham Central School District in upstate New York. She oversees and directs the district’s data systems, curriculum, instruction and assessments.
Maple Run Superintendent Bill Kimball said a committee of SACS students, staff, parents and community members came together with human resources director Casey Provost to review the applications and select the three finalists.
The group looked for candidates who prioritize academic rigor, equity, community relationships and student supports.
“What I'm looking for as the superintendent is someone who can really come in and lead the school and work with the community to meet every student's needs,” he said.
During the community forums this week, the finalists will share about themselves, their experience and will be available to answer questions. Attendees should plan to provide written feedback that will be considered in selecting one finalist to present to the Maple Run Unified School District board of directors.
