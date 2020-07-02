ST. ALBANS — For the first time, children in every community in Franklin County will have access to free meals over the summer.
Existing programs will look different and some schools will be offering summer meals for the first time. At every school meals are available for anyone 18 or younger. This includes preschool aged children.
At Maple Run School District, including St. Albans City, St. Albans Town and Fairfield, meals will be prepared at city school and delivered Monday to Friday to sites around the area. Each delivery will include a lunch and a breakfast.
This past Monday was the last day meals were delivered on buses to Maple Run families. Starting this coming Monday, July 6, families will be able to pick up meals at school locations and also at three locations around St. Albans City, where the school will provide meals from its van. See the accompanying box for times and locations.
A lot of families who depend on the meal program, don't have cars, said St. Albans City School Principal Joan Cavallo. "For some people, it's a long walk," she said, which is the reason for the additional locations.
Cavallo said city school staff have wanted to use the van to deliver meals "for years," but regulations didn't allow it. Instead, kids had to come to a meal location, eat the meal there, and throw away anything they didn't need. Now, the meals can go to them, and if they want to save an apple from lunch for a mid-afternoon snack, they can.
"Someone finally got it, because they took away all of the barriers we've been pushing back against for years," Cavallo said. "We can just get food out to kids."
Cavallo plans to run the summer meal program right up until school starts.
In the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU), which includes Bakersfield, Berkshire, Enosburgh, Montgomery, Richford and Sheldon, meals will continue to be delivered by bus. FNESU is also delivering several meals for multiple days twice per week. When the meals arrive varies depending on the bus routes.
"People are still hurting," said Margan Daybell, FNESU's business manager. "This is something we can do and have the capacity to do."
The supervisory union is reimbursed for the meals themselves by USDA, and hopes there will be assistance for the delivery costs, said Daybell. "It is a bit of a leap of faith."
Vermont recent set aside $12 million from federal coronavirus relief funds for school meals, but rules have not yet been finalized for that assistance.
FNESU has consolidated the delivery routes and is using their own staff to save funds, according to Daybell. "We are going to do everything we can to break even," he said.
The Missisquoi Valley School District, which includes Franklin, Highgate and Swanton, is offering meal pick up at the Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) on Mondays and Thursdays from 7 to 10 a.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. "We wanted to be able to accommodate parents who can't come in the morning," said MVU Middle School Principal Dan Palmer.
As with other programs, both breakfast and lunch is available.
During the school year, MVSD delivered meals, and shifted to pick up on June 15. MVSD also plans to offer meals right up until school opens.
"There's certainly a need out there," Palmer said.
Franklin West Supervisory Union will be offering meal pick up at each of its schools in Fairfax, Fletcher and Georgia. Delivery may be available in Fletcher and can be arranged by calling 802-849-6251. A bagged breakfast and lunch is available for pick up at each school from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday to Friday beginning this coming Monday.