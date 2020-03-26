ST. ALBANS -- An employee of the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) has tested positive for COVID-19.
Maple Run superintendent Kevin Dirth announced the news on Thursday morning.
The school is legally prohibited from releasing the name or other private information about the person, but Dirth did say in a letter to parents that the person has been at home for more than a week and reports "all is well."
Dirth said he has been in touch with state education and health officials. "I am told that community spread is happening all over Vermont and our area of the state is not immune. The Health Department has indicated that this case was community acquired and will not be the only one," Dirth wrote.
The school will not be reaching out to families or other employees who may have had contact with the person, that is the role of the Vermont Dept. of Health, Dirth explained.
"Our custodial team is consistently disinfecting every occupied area daily using disinfectants, safety precautions and procedures directed by the Department of Health. Sign in and out sheets at every school assure that all areas that have been occupied are known by facilities staff every day," Dirth said. "Our buildings will be clean and safe when we do reopen."
Dirth advised all members of the school community, staff and families, to follow the guidelines for social distancing, keeping six feet away for others and washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds.
Anyone showing symptoms of COVID 19 -- fever, dry cough, shortness of breath -- should call their physician, Dirth said. The Department of Health has asked people not to simply show up at doctor's offices or health care facilities without letting them know you are coming so that preparations can be made to reduce the risk of spreading the infection.
For more information, visit the Vermont Department of Health website at healthvermont.gov .