ST. ALBANS – An officer in the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) is facing charges after breaking into the home of a family member he’s accused of previously sexually assaulting, “forcibly remov[ing] her” and physically assaulting and threatening her to prevent her from speaking out about those past assaults.
According to the Vermont State Police (VSP), state police arrested Zachary Pigeon, 29, of St. Albans, late Sunday evening “on suspicion of repeatedly sexually assaulting a female family member over a period of years in the mid-2000s” and for recently assaulting and threatening her to prevent her from talking about those past assaults.
Pigeon’s father, Allen Pigeon, 56, of Swanton, is also facing charges related to the more recent physical assault on the victim, with police saying Allen Pigeon joined Zachary Pigeon during an April 5 incident where the two broke into the victim’s home, forcibly removed her and assaulted and threatened her.
The two are being held without bail in the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for Monday morning in St. Albans.
Police are charging Zachary Pigeon with aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary, simple assault and obstruction of justice. Allen Pigeon faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, simple assault and obstruction of justice for his role in the April 5 incident.
Per VSP policy, police did not release the name of the victim, only identifying her as a “female family member.”
According to VSP, an investigation into the Pigeons began on Friday, April 17, when the victim reported having been sexually assaulted.
Per the state police, an investigation found that, between 2003 and 2007, the victim had been repeatedly threatened with bodily harm and sexually assaulted by Zachary Pigeon.
The victim also reported that, in the early morning on April 5, two men entered her home while she was asleep and “forcibly removed her, physically assaulted her and threatened her.” She identified the two men as Allen and Zachary Pigeon.
Police interviewed Zachary and Allen Pigeon on Sunday, April 19, before arresting and jailing both without bail, according to a VSP statement.